TITAN Containers says its new ArcticStore Horizon cold storage units integrate solar generation, advanced insulation and lower-GWP refrigerants to cut electricity use by 55% compared with conventional refrigerated containers.From pv magazine USA Denmark-based transport and storage company TITAN Containers has released its ArcticStore Horizon series of cold storage units that incorporates solar photovoltaic panels to improve operational efficiency and reduce energy costs. According to the company, the combination of solar generation and improved insulation are able to achieve an energy reduction ...

