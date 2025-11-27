Global tech consulting company's founder, Marco Stefanini to attend Brazil-France Forum as special guest, culminating in high-profile meeting with President Emmanuel Macron

Stefanini Group, a global tech consulting company with expertise in digital transformation and artificial intelligence solutions, today announces a significant, multi-faceted commitment to the French market. The company plans a major investment and strategic expansion throughout 2026. The announcement is timed to the participation of Marco Stefanini, Founder and Global CEO of Stefanini Group, in the technology panel at the LIDE Brazil-France Forum, scheduled in Paris for November 26-27, 2025.

"France is a crucial hub for the next wave of global digital transformation. Our increased investment here reinforces our AI-First methodology for French enterprises, leveraging cutting-edge technology to accelerate their digital journey and drive a new era of efficiency and innovation," said Marco Stefanini. The company is aiming to substantially strengthen its presence in France through a dual approach: AI-driven organic growth and targeted acquisition.

The CEO's visit will culminate with a private meeting with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. Present in France for more than 15 years, Stefanini highlights the importance of technology to expand business opportunities with a focus on economic growth. "I am pleased to meet with President Macron to discuss the role of technology-especially AI-in supporting France's economic development," said Stefanini.

The LIDE Brazil-France Forum is set to convene top executives and authorities for discussions focused on bilateral cooperation, investment prospects, and fostering a more robust economic relationship between Brazil and France and stimulate cooperation in strategic sectors. The forum is scheduled for November 27, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM, at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Quai d'Orsay, 37). The proceedings will be transmitted live globally via TV LIDE, ensuring worldwide engagement.

About Stefanini Group

Stefanini Group is a global technology consulting company that offers a wide range of solutions with a co-creative approach and a constant focus on delivering results. The company supports organizations in their digital transformation journeys and in achieving operational excellence. With a portfolio fully powered by AI, the Stefanini Group brings together its broad offering across seven business units: Technology, Cyber, Data Analytics, Financial Tech, Operations, Marketing, and Manufacturing.

