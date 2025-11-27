Multiply Media Group (MMG), a subsidiary of 2PointZero Group PJSC (formerly Multiply Group PJSC), today announced the full acquisition of London Lites, one of London's leading digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) operators. This transaction marks a major milestone in MMG's international expansion, establishing an immediate presence in the UK's outdoor market under the Backlite UK brand.

London Lites has a strong digital portfolio with over 65 premium signs, including The Cube Flannels on Oxford Street. This acquisition creates immediate synergies with MMG's 11 ultra-premium UK assets, providing access to an experienced sales team, established infrastructure, and prime inventory.

Jawad Hassan, Head of the Media and Communications Vertical at 2PointZero Group, said: "London Lites has built one of the most recognisable premium DOOH portfolios in the UK, combining exceptional locations with a team that understands how to operate and grow high-impact digital assets. Bringing London Lites fully into our portfolio allows us to accelerate market expansion, unlock programmatic potential, and strengthen our position in a market that is rapidly evolving. This investment gives us scale from day one and creates a compelling platform for long-term growth."

James Bicknell, Group CEO at Multiply Media Group, added: "We are proud to add London Lites to our portfolio and introduce Backlite UK to the market. London Lites has long been recognised for the quality and impact of its assets. Bringing the network under MMG allows us to deliver greater value, scale, and service for brands operating in one of the world's most dynamic and influential media environments."

Sam Dayeh, Founder of London Litesadded: "I'm incredibly proud of what London Lites has achieved, and even prouder to see it join a group that genuinely recognises its value. Multiply Media Group's vision aligns perfectly with what we've built. At its core, London Lites has always been about its people; their talent, passion and commitment shaped the business, and I'm deeply grateful for their loyalty. Knowing they'll have a strong and respected platform for future growth means a great deal."

With this acquisition, MMG reinforces its presence in the UK and deepens its position in the high-growth DOOH market, underscoring its commitment to building a global portfolio of premium OOH assets powered by technology, creativity, and clear strategic focus.

