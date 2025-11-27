Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 27-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 27/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Petra Diamonds Limited Equity shares 11423634 Ordinary Shares of 0.05p each; fully paid (commercial BMG702782084 -- companies) Issuer Name: CITY OF GOTEBORG 2.790% Green Notes due 27/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like 200000000 to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 securities XS3240847205 -- in excess thereof) Floating Rate Green Notes due 27/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and debt-like 1250000000 notes to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of securities XS3240868383 -- SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 6000 Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4LJS984 -- securities 17000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities 55000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities 40000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities 6000 Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4LJS984 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 440000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 859000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities 144000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: Softcat Plc 1250000 Equity shares (Block Ordinary shares of GBP0.0005 each; fully paid (commercial GB00BYZDVK82 -- Listing) companies) Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 875000000000 7.30% Notes due 26/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3030248671 -- of IDR500,000 each) securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 58000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities 31000 Xtrackers IE Physical Platinum ETC Securities due 17/04/2080; fully Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VT7 -- paid; securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 300000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities 320000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities 30000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc 140000 Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold Debt and debt-like XS2115336336 -- ETC Securities; fully paid securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 620000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 49000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities 400000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 13000 Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2376095068 -- securities 10000 Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2376095068 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 73000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities 18000 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 430000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: Pavillion Consumer 2025-1 PLC Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples securities XS3185375006 -- of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples securities XS3185375188 -- of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples securities XS3185375261 -- of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) Class D Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples securities XS3185375345 -- of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) Class E Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples securities XS3185375428 -- of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) Class F Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples securities XS3185375691 -- of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) Class Z Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral securities XS3185375774 -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) Class X Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in securities XS3185375857 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) Class R Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in securities XS3226516782 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; Debt and debt-like 2765000000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral securities XS3185376152 -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; Debt and debt-like 262500000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral securities XS3185376236 -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; Debt and debt-like 148750000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral securities XS3185376319 -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) Class D Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; Debt and debt-like 105000000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral securities XS3185376400 -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) Class E Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; Debt and debt-like 52500000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral securities XS3185376582 -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) Class F Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; Debt and debt-like 43750000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral securities XS3185376665 -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) Class Z Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; Debt and debt-like 122500000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral securities XS3185376749 -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) Class X Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 61250000 denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in securities XS3185376822 -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) Class R Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 45000000 denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in securities XS3226516196 -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 94000 Leverage Shares 3x Amazon ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZQ82 -- securities 55000 IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2852999775 -- securities 1000 Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2970736489 -- securities 10000 IncomeShares Microstrategy (MSTR) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3068775264 -- securities 9000 Leverage Shares 3x Alphabet ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZX59 -- securities 35000 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARKK Innovation ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2663694847 -- securities 1300 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARKK Innovation ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2663694847 -- securities 40000 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARM ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2691006303 -- securities 24000 Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2820604770 -- securities 900 Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2663694680 -- securities 6000 Leverage Shares -3x Short ARK Innovation ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3107205695 -- securities 236000 Leverage Shares -3x Short South Korea ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2472196331 -- securities 280000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Taiwan ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2472196760 -- securities 250000 Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2779861249 -- securities 8500000 Leverage Shares -5x Short Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399364319 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 43000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities 270000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities 11000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

