Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieser Deal könnte bedeutend sein - SMR könnte einen neuen Hype auslösen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
27.11.2025 09:33 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Financial Conduct Authority: 
27-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

27/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount    Security Description                          Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Petra Diamonds Limited 
 
                                           Equity shares 
11423634   Ordinary Shares of 0.05p each; fully paid               (commercial    BMG702782084 --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: CITY OF GOTEBORG 
 
       2.790% Green Notes due 27/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes  Debt and debt-like 
200000000   to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 securities     XS3240847205 --  
       in excess thereof) 
 
 
       Floating Rate Green Notes due 27/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and debt-like 
1250000000  notes to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of     securities     XS3240868383 --  
       SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
6000     Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid       Debt and debt-like IE00B4LJS984 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
17000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
55000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
40000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
6000     Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid       Debt and debt-like IE00B4LJS984 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
440000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
859000    iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid            Debt and debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
144000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Softcat Plc 
 
1250000                                       Equity shares 
(Block    Ordinary shares of GBP0.0005 each; fully paid             (commercial    GB00BYZDVK82 --  
Listing)                                       companies) 

Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 
 
875000000000 7.30% Notes due 26/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and debt-like XS3030248671 --  
       of IDR500,000 each)                          securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
58000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid  Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
31000     Xtrackers IE Physical Platinum ETC Securities due 17/04/2080; fully  Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VT7 --  
       paid;                                 securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
300000    21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid   Debt and debt-like CH1209763130 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
320000    21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid    Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
30000     21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid      Debt and debt-like CH0454664001 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc 
 
140000    Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold  Debt and debt-like XS2115336336 --  
       ETC Securities; fully paid                       securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
620000    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid     Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
49000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
400000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 
 
13000     Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid            Debt and debt-like XS2376095068 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
10000     Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid            Debt and debt-like XS2376095068 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
73000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
18000     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
430000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid             Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Pavillion Consumer 2025-1 PLC 
 
       Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid;  Debt and debt-like 
        (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples securities     XS3185375006 --  
       of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) 
 
 
       Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid;  Debt and debt-like 
        (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples securities     XS3185375188 --  
       of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) 
 
 
       Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid;  Debt and debt-like 
        (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples securities     XS3185375261 --  
       of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) 
 
 
       Class D Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid;  Debt and debt-like 
        (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples securities     XS3185375345 --  
       of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) 
 
 
       Class E Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid;  Debt and debt-like 
        (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples securities     XS3185375428 --  
       of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) 
 
 
       Class F Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid;  Debt and debt-like 
        (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples securities     XS3185375691 --  
       of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) 
 
 
       Class Z Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid;  Debt and debt-like 
        (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and  integral     securities     XS3185375774 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) 
 
 
       Class X Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like
        denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in securities     XS3185375857 --  
       excess thereof) (Rule 144A) 
 
 
       Class R Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 
        denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in securities     XS3226516782 --  
       excess thereof) (Rule 144A) 
 
 
       Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid;  Debt and debt-like 
2765000000  (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and  integral     securities     XS3185376152 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) 
 
 
       Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid;  Debt and debt-like 
262500000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and  integral     securities     XS3185376236 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) 
 
 
       Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid;  Debt and debt-like 
148750000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and  integral     securities     XS3185376319 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) 
 
 
       Class D Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid;  Debt and debt-like 
105000000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and  integral     securities     XS3185376400 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) 
 
 
       Class E Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid;  Debt and debt-like 
52500000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and  integral     securities     XS3185376582 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) 
 
 
       Class F Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid;  Debt and debt-like 
43750000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and  integral     securities     XS3185376665 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) 
 
 
       Class Z Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid;  Debt and debt-like 
122500000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and  integral     securities     XS3185376749 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) 
 
 
       Class X Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 
61250000   denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in securities     XS3185376822 --  
       excess thereof) (Regulation S) 
 
 
       Class R Floating Rate Notes due 25/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 
45000000   denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in securities     XS3226516196 --  
       excess thereof) (Regulation S) 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
94000     Leverage Shares 3x Amazon ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid  Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZQ82 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
55000     IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid                Debt and debt-like XS2852999775 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1000     Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2970736489 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
10000     IncomeShares Microstrategy (MSTR) Options ETP; fully paid       Debt and debt-like XS3068775264 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
9000     Leverage Shares 3x Alphabet ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZX59 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
35000     Leverage Shares 3x Long ARKK Innovation ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2663694847 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1300     Leverage Shares 3x Long ARKK Innovation ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2663694847 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
40000     Leverage Shares 3x Long ARM ETP Securities; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2691006303 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
24000     Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP Securities; fully paid          Debt and debt-like XS2820604770 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
900      Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2663694680 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
6000     Leverage Shares -3x Short ARK Innovation ETP Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like XS3107205695 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
236000    Leverage Shares -3x Short South Korea ETP Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like XS2472196331 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
280000    Leverage Shares -3x Short Taiwan ETP Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like XS2472196760 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
250000    Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like XS2779861249 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
8500000    Leverage Shares -5x Short Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like XS2399364319 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
43000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
270000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
11000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 409515 
EQS News ID:  2236446 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2236446&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.