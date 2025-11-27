Korean researchers revealed that efficiency losses in heterojunction solar cells arise from two coexisting defect types - dangling bonds and weak silicon-silicon bonds. Their findings explain how hydrogenated amorphous silicon passivation help mitigate these defects and improve cell performance.A group of scientists led by the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) has conducted extensive research on defects in silicon heterojunction solar cells and has found a direct correlation between these defects and passivation quality. "Conventional defect analysis in solar cells and semiconductor devices ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...