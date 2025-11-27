Annual Report 2024/25

27.11.2025 10:03:23 CET | RTX | Annual Financial Report

RTX improves profitability, strengthens its pipeline, and raises its ambitions

Nørresundby, 27 November 2025

Announcement no. 29/2025

RTX delivers significant progress in the financial year 2024/25 and announces its ambitions toward 2030.

"We have strengthened the foundation for long-term, sustainable growth and maintain a solid orderbook from key customers. Stronger demand, operational discipline, and focused execution have lifted results in our core segments".

Henrik Mørck Mogensen, CEO

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - FULL YEAR 2024/25

Revenue reached DKK 547.1 million (outlook DKK 530 to 560 million)

reached DKK 547.1 million (outlook DKK 530 to 560 million) EBITDA reached DKK 35.5 million (outlook DKK 25 to 35 million)

reached DKK 35.5 million (outlook DKK 25 to 35 million) EBIT reached DKK 8.7 million (outlook DKK -5 to 5 million)

Group revenue increased to DKK 547 million, representing 10% growth, driven by stronger market demand and improved visibility. EBITDA increased to DKK 36 million, reflecting scalability in the business model.

Enterprise revenue grew to DKK 402 million, up by DKK 71 million, as key customers normalized ordering patterns and the retail sub-segment showed solid momentum.

revenue grew to DKK 402 million, up by DKK 71 million, as key customers normalized ordering patterns and the retail sub-segment showed solid momentum. ProAudio revenue declined to DKK 79 million, down DKK 41 million, due to market headwinds and a strategic shift toward a modular platform and away from legacy low-margin products.

revenue declined to DKK 79 million, down DKK 41 million, due to market headwinds and a strategic shift toward a modular platform and away from legacy low-margin products. Healthcare revenue increased to DKK 67 million, up by DKK 20 million, driven by infrastructure product sales and modules, following the transition to broader RTX ownership of products under a major partnership.

Gross profit increased to DKK 274 million, with a gross margin of 50.0% (up from 46.7%). The margin was supported by a favorable product mix and Healthcare growth but negatively affected by component write-offs and product phase-outs.

Capacity costs increased by 5% to DKK 262 million, mainly due to salary inflation, strategic hires, and organizational adjustments.

EBITDA reached DKK 36 million (2023/24: DKK 3 million), and EBIT improved to DKK 9 million (2023/24: DKK -34 million), supported by growing revenue and gross margins and lower amortization.

Net profit before tax improved to DKK 14 million (from DKK -38 million), lifting earnings per share to DKK 1.3 (2023/24: DKK -3.8).

Inventory was reduced by DKK 42 million (53%), driven by normalization of the supply situation and use of existing component stock for finished product deliveries.

Cash flow from operations strengthened to DKK 83 million, supported by inventory reductions and improved earnings.

Net liquidity increased to DKK 153 million, driven by lower working capital and positive cash flow.

Equity increased to DKK 334 million, corresponding to a solid equity ratio of 68%.

OUTLOOK 2025/26

RTX expects double- digit revenue growth, net of currency effects. Although the short order horizon and ongoing industry uncertainty affect the revenue outlook, RTX maintains a solid pipeline and strong customer relationships, providing forecast visibility for the next three to six months. RTX's guidance for the 2025/26 financial year is:

Revenue DKK 575 to 625 million

EBITDA DKK 35 to 65 million

EBIT DKK 0 to 30 million

LONG-TERM GROWTH AMBITIONS TOWARD 2030

RTX simultaneously announces its long-term growth ambitions toward 2030. These ambitions reflect a clear focus. RTX targets double-digit annual revenue growth toward 2030 and an EBITDA margin above 15%. The growth strategy is driven by three strategic priorities:

Healthcare: RTX will accelerate growth in wireless patient monitoring, a rapidly expanding market where RTX's technology is already in use in approximately 1,500 U.S. hospitals.

RTX will accelerate growth in wireless patient monitoring, a rapidly expanding market where RTX's technology is already in use in approximately 1,500 U.S. hospitals. Core business: RTX will capitalize on growth opportunities within Enterprise and scale the modules business in ProAudio.

RTX will capitalize on growth opportunities within Enterprise and scale the modules business in ProAudio. New markets: RTX will pursue new opportunities within Defence, First Responders, Hospitality, and the fast-growing retail market driven by digitalization.

These ambitions support RTX's transformation towards a more market-driven, platform-based, and scalable technology business.

RTX A/S

HENRIK MØRCK MOGENSEN HENRIK SCHIMMELL

CEO CHAIR

Investor and analyst conference call

Investors and analysts are invited to join RTX for two upcoming presentations of the Annual Report 2024/25. The first is a conference call hosted by Danske Bank on 28 November 2025 at 10:15 CET. Registration is available via email to lomo@danskebank.dk. The second is an investor meeting hosted by HC Andersen Capital on 2 December 2025 at 10:00 CET, where CEO Henrik Mørck Mogensen and CFO Mille Tram Lux will walk through the results, share key insights, and answer questions from the participants.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Henrik Mørck Mogensen, tel +45 96 32 23 00

CFO Mille Tram Lux, tel +45 96 32 23 00

Contacts

Henrik Mørck Mogensen, CEO, RTX A/S, +45 96322300, hmm@rtx.dk

Mille Tram Lux, CFO, +45 96322300, mtl@rtx.dk

About RTX

RTX innovates, designs, and manufactures wireless communication solutions within Enterprise, Healthcare, and ProAudio. Working in close partnership with our customers, we offer customized, 'turn-key', end-to-end solutions with full product lifecycle management designed to make a difference in the market. We are a global company employing 300+ people at our locations in Denmark, Hong Kong, Romania and USA.