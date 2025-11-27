Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ): Hedin Mobility Group's Interim Report Q3, 2025: Challenging quarter with signs of recovery in the premium segment

MÖLNDAL, SWEDEN, 27 November, 2025 - Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) publishes the interim report for the period January 1 - September 30, 2025.

CEO Anders Hedin: "Profit before tax improved by SEK 25 million compared to the previous year, adjusted for the positive non-recurring items of SEK 81 million that impacted last year's result. July and August were characterised by low sales, and although September showed positive development, it was not enough to fully offset the slow start to the quarter.

During the quarter, the recovery in the premium segment has been evident. Our brands BMW and Mercedes have shown strong performance across several of our markets. The used car market in Europe continues to show good volumes and stable margins. In Sweden, however, margins are adversely affected by the return of a large number of electric vehicles with guaranteed residual values.

Underlying costs continue to decline and have decreased by approximately SEK 200 million net during the quarter, including price and salary increases but adjusted for currency effects, acquisitions, and divestments. The reductions include both personnel and external costs and are a clear outcome of our long-term efficiency initiatives. At the same time, it is evident that further measures are needed to address the weak market and safeguard a strong cash flow. As we await a more stable market development, we are intensifying our structural and operational efficiency programmes to strengthen profitability."

The Group in summary

July - September 2025

Net sales decreased by 2% to MSEK 21,140 (21,482).

decreased by 2% to MSEK 21,140 (21,482). Operational earnings decreased to MSEK 66 (136).

decreased to MSEK 66 (136). Operating profit decreased to MSEK 14 (153).

decreased to MSEK 14 (153). Profit/loss for the period decreased to MSEK -232 (-118).

January - September 2025

Net sales decreased by 1% to MSEK 67,303 (68,284).

decreased by 1% to MSEK 67,303 (68,284). Operational earnings increased to MSEK 339 (305).

increased to MSEK 339 (305). Operating profit increased to MSEK 179 (-120).

increased to MSEK 179 (-120). Profit/loss for the period increased to MSEK -595 (-888).

Contact

Kristina Wärmare, Global Communications Director, +46 31-790 00 82

ir@hedinmobilitygroup.com

Anders Hedin, CEO, +46 31-790 00 00

Per Mårtensson, CFO, +46 31-790 00 00

This information is information that Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-27 08:00 CET.

About Hedin Mobility Group

Hedin Mobility Group is one of Europe's largest mobility providers, with more than 11,500 employees and operations in 14 countries. In 2024, net sales amounted to SEK 92.3 billion and the Group sold more than 259,000 vehicles.



Our operations consist of three main business areas:

In Distribution , we are a significant importer/distributor of vehicles, spare parts, tires, rims and wheels as well as accessories on the European market. We are importer and/or distributor for Corvette, Dodge and RAM, Ford and Ford F-150, Hongqi, INEOS Grenadier, IVECO, BYD Trucks, MG, XPENG and NIO, as well as Renault, Dacia and Alpine. Within spare parts we are, among other things, an authorised partner for GM and Mopar in Europe as well as the exclusive global supplier of Saab Original parts.

, we are a significant importer/distributor of vehicles, spare parts, tires, rims and wheels as well as accessories on the European market. We are importer and/or distributor for Corvette, Dodge and RAM, Ford and Ford F-150, Hongqi, INEOS Grenadier, IVECO, BYD Trucks, MG, XPENG and NIO, as well as Renault, Dacia and Alpine. Within spare parts we are, among other things, an authorised partner for GM and Mopar in Europe as well as the exclusive global supplier of Saab Original parts. In Retail , we represent more than 50 brands and provide a comprehensive offer - sales, financing, insurance, and aftermarket services - comprising new and used passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks to both private and corporate customers. Sales take place both online and via a European dealer network comprising more than 310 own dealerships with a total of over 800 sales points under the names Hedin Automotive and Carstore.

, we represent more than 50 brands and provide a comprehensive offer - sales, financing, insurance, and aftermarket services - comprising new and used passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks to both private and corporate customers. Sales take place both online and via a European dealer network comprising more than 310 own dealerships with a total of over 800 sales points under the names Hedin Automotive and Carstore. In Mobility Solutions, we address new user needs and sales models in the automotive industry by providing and developing innovative services. Through Carplus, Unifleet, MABI Mobility and Hedin Supercharge, users are offered various flexible and modern mobility solutions.

Hedin Mobility Group's operations also include Hedin IT, which provides the Group with high-end operations, support and digital development, as well as strategic investments in Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Slovakia, Lasingoo Sverige and Casi Group.



Part of Hedin Group

Hedin Mobility Group is part of the Hedin Group together with the Hedin Construction group and I.A. Hedin Fastighet AB. Hedin Group is also a partner in Consensus Asset Management.



