The 6.55 MW project, hailed as the world's first grid-connected, solar rooftop project within a social housing community, equipped almost 2,000 houses with solar panels.A large-scale rooftop solar project located within a social housing community has begun operating in the Philippines. The Ning Ning Solar Rooftop Project is bringing clean energy to the community, having installed six solar panels on each of 1,986 homes, for a total capacity of 6.5 MW. It is is located in Pasinaya Halls, a social housing complex in the municipality of Naic on the southern shores of Manila Bay. According to a statement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...