Paradox Interactive AB (publ): Paradox Interactive AB writes down MSEK 355 of capitalised development costs for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Paradox Interactive has today decided to make a non-cash write-down of MSEK 355 of capitalised development costs for the game Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 in the fourth quarter. The write-down is made in addition to the quarter's scheduled degressive amortisation of MSEK 346. At the end of the year, MSEK 40 of the capitalised development costs will remain on the balance sheet. The write-down is based on an updated sales forecast made 30 days after the game's release.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is a strong vampire fantasy and we are pleased with the developers' work on the game. We've had high expectations for a long time, since we saw that it was a good game with a strong IP in a genre with a broad appeal. A month after release we can sadly see that sales do not match our projections, which necessitates the write-down. The responsibility lies fully with us as the publisher. The game is outside of our core areas, in hindsight it is clear that this has made it difficult for us to gauge sales. Going forward, we focus our capital to our core segments and, at the same time, we'll evaluate how we best develop World of Darkness' strong brand catalogue in the future, said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was released on 21 October 2025 and has two expansions planned as part of the game's Premium Edition.

Our post-release plan remains firm; we will deliver updates and the promised expansions to the game in the coming year, Fredrik Wester continues.

