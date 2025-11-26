Halmont Properties Corporation - Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION (TSX-V: HMT) ("Halmont" or the "Company") announced today that net income to shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $12.25 million as compared to net income of $10.35 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

(CAD$ millions, except per share amount) Nine months ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Revenue $24.90 $20.96 Net income - total 12.25 10.35 Comprehensive income - for common shareholders 12.45 11.43 Diluted net income per common share 4.85 - 5.07 -

Our commercial properties at 25 Dockside Drive and 2 Queen Street East, acquired in 2024, continue to perform well and provide stable, growing cash flows. These institutional-grade assets form the foundation of our real estate platform and are contributing to steady growth in earnings and asset values.

Our forestry investments, including a 59% effective interest in Haliburton Forest and a 7% equity stake in Acadian Timber Corp., continue to generate attractive returns and long-term growth potential.

We maintain a strong balance sheet and the flexibility to pursue new opportunities as markets evolve. As at September 30, 2025, the fully diluted book value per common share was 95¢, up approximately 11.76% from 85¢ one year earlier.

Halmont Properties Corporation invests directly in real assets including commercial, forest, and residential properties.

