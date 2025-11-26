Mowi ASA: Mowi (OSE:MOWI): Share purchase program for employees in Mowi

The Board of Directors of Mowi ASA (the "Company") has resolved to offer all permanent employees in the Company and its Norwegian, Scottish, Canadian and Polish subsidiaries the opportunity to purchase shares in the Company at a discounted price.

The offer to employees is based on the average purchasing price for the Company's shares on 26 November 2025 of NOK 222.22 per share.

Based on the above, eligible employees were presented with three alternative offers:

Alternative 1: Purchase 45 shares at a value of approximately NOK 10,000, with a taxable discount of NOK 2,000 and a purchase price around NOK 8,000.

Alternative 2: Purchase 112 shares at a value of approximately NOK 25,000, with a taxable discount of NOK 5,000 and a purchase price around NOK 20,000.

Alternative 3: Purchase 225 shares at a value of approximately NOK 50,000, with a taxable discount of NOK 10,000 and a purchase price around NOK 40,000.





At the end of the acceptance period, the Company had received acceptances of these offers from 1,245 employees for a total of 247,679 shares. To comply with its obligation in relation to the acceptances received, the Company has on 26 November 2025 purchased 247,679 shares in the market at an average price of NOK 222.22. In total 247,679 shares will be sold to the employees having accepted to participate in the share program on the terms referred to above.

Pursuant to disclosure requirements under the Market Abuse Regulation, attached is an overview of primary insiders in the Company that have increased their shareholding according to the above.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.