XMax Inc. Announces a US$5.60 Million Investment in a Fund That Holds Interest in SpaceX Shares

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMax Inc., a Nevada corporation ("XMax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XWIN) today announced that the Company, through its indirectly wholly owned subsidiary, has invested approximately US$5.60 million to subscribe 99.82% interest in Preamble Capital I, A Series of CGF2021 LLC. On November 24, 2025, Preamble Capital I completed the acquisition of 39.7% interest in a certain fund which holds 55,629 shares of Class A Common Stock and 3,781 shares of Class C Common Stock of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., a Texas corporation ("SpaceX").

About XMax Inc.

Headquartered in Commerce, California, XMax Inc., formerly known as Nova LifeStyle Inc., is a well-established distributor of contemporary styled residential and commercial furniture. The Company monitors popular trends and products to create design elements integrated into product lines for both stand-alone and whole-room furnishing solutions. Through its global network of retailers, e-commerce platforms, and hospitality providers, Nova LifeStyle serves customers worldwide with high-quality furniture products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, our ability to fully resume our operations and remain financially healthy, our expected future growth prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR LLC.

XMaxIR@icrinc.com