Exco Technologies Ltd.: Exco Technologies Limited Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended September 30, 2025

Annual Sales of $615.3 million

Fourth quarter Sales of $150.7 million, Net Income of $8.2 million and EPS of $0.22

Fourth quarter EBITDA 1 of $18.0 million, 11.9% of sales

Free Cash Flow 1 of $13.8 million for the quarter and $40.7 million for the year

Quarterly dividend of $0.105 per common share to be paid December 31, 2025



TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2025. In addition, Exco announced a quarterly dividend of $0.105 per common share which will be paid on December 31, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2025. The dividend is an "eligible dividend" in accordance with the Income Tax Act of Canada.

Three Months Ended

September 30 Twelve Months Ended

September 30 (in $ thousands except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales - 150,696 - 155,447 - 615,263 - 637,791 Net income for the period - 8,227 - 7,734 - 24,292 - 29,618 Earnings per share:

Basic and Diluted - Reported - 0.22 - 0.20 - 0.63 - 0.76 EBITDA1 - 17,969 - 20,620 - 69,025 - 82,161

1 Free Cash Flow and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non IFRS Measures" section of this press release and separately released MD&A.

"In Fiscal 2025, Exco demonstrated the resilience built into our business model by navigating significant industry headwinds-including tariffs, delayed EV adoption, evolving regulations and softer vehicle production-while delivering solid free cash flow and positioning ourselves for growth across diversified automotive and non-automotive markets. As macro uncertainties ease and structural trends like reshoring and lightweighting accelerate, we are confident in Exco's ability to drive sustained profitability growth in the years ahead," said Darren Kirk, President and CEO.

Consolidated sales for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2025 were $150.7 million, compared with $155.4 million last year - a decrease of $4.8 million (3%). Foreign exchange movements increased sales by $4.1 million in the quarter.

Fourth quarter sales in the Automotive Solutions segment were $77.9 million, down 2% from the prior-year quarter mainly due to customer-driven program-launch delays and an unfavorable vehicle mix, including reduced US imports of foreign built vehicles where Exco has meaningful content. Broader industry conditions remain challenging amid tariff uncertainty and consumer affordability pressures, although potential interest-rate reductions, an aging vehicle fleet, and increased OEM incentives are expected to support relatively steady North American and European production levels into the medium term.

The Company anticipates benefiting from recent and upcoming program launches, which are expected to increase content per vehicle and support sales and margin recovery. Despite tariff-related uncertainty, quoting activity remains encouraging, and management believes the segment is well positioned to capture new opportunities. Also, foreign OEMs are reshoring or reallocating production to the United States, which should benefit future activity, and US tariff rates for certain countries were recently reduced meaningfully, providing additional relief.

The Casting and Extrusion segment reported fourth quarter sales of $72.7 million, a decrease of $3.5 million (5%). Extrusion tooling sales increased, supported by diverse end markets including building and construction, transportation, sustainable energy, AI infrastructure and electrical components. Management continues to execute on initiatives to standardize processes and centralize support functions, resulting in improved lead times, quality, and capacity, all of which are believed to be contributing to market share gains.

In contrast, die-cast tooling sales remained relatively soft during the quarter, particularly for moulds as customers previously delayed new program launches amid slower EV demand, regulatory changes and tariff uncertainty, extending the life cycle of existing vehicle platforms. OEM's are now shifting toward hybrid and smaller ICE platforms and quoting activity and orders for die-cast moulds have picked up meaningfully in recent months, which bodes well for higher segment sales in future quarters. As well, there appears to be a general increase in demand for tooling within the USMCA region as die casters and OEMs seek to avoid tariffs and reduce supply chain uncertainty. Demand for Exco's additive (3D-printed) tooling continues to grow, particularly for larger, more complex tooling requirements, including giga-press applications. Management remains focused on developing new businesses opportunities to better utilize capacity in its newer plants located in Morocco and Mexico.

Consolidated net income for the fourth quarter was $8.2 million ($0.22/share), compared with $7.7 million ($0.20/share) last year. The effective tax rate was a 9% credit versus a 26% expense last year, reflecting the reversal of provisions and recognition of previously unrecorded tax assets. After adjusting for these items the normalized effective tax rate was approximately 24.2%.

Fourth quarter Pretax profit in the Automotive Solutions segment was $5.1 million, down $2.7 million (35%), due to lower sales volumes, an unfavourable product mix, and higher labour costs, particularly in Mexico. The Company incurred $0.3 million of restructuring costs to support efficiency, lean manufacturing principles and ongoing automation initiatives. These measures are expected to enhance operational efficiency at current production levels and position the segment for stronger sales and profitability as new programs ramp up, market conditions stabilize and recent pricing action continues to take hold.

Fourth quarter Pretax profit in the Casting and Extrusion segment was $4.5 million, a decrease of $1.8 million (29%), driven by lower sales volumes, product mix shifts, higher direct labour and overhead, and under-absorbed fixed costs. Management continues to pursue strategic pricing initiatives and efficiency improvements across the segment, with ongoing adoption of lean manufacturing principles and expanded automation to enhance productivity. Castool's heat treatment operations continue to develop new third-party customer opportunities, generate cost savings and quality improvements. Slower than anticipated development at Castool's greenfield sites continue to weigh on the segment results, although performance continues to improve and Management is optimistic that recent actions will result in stronger results in the year ahead. Management remains focused on standardizing manufacturing processes, strengthening engineering capabilities, and centralizing key support functions across all locations. These initiatives have shortened lead times, improved product quality, broadened product offerings, and increased production capacity.

Corporate expenses were $0.9 million in the fourth quarter compared with $2.0 million in the prior year, mainly due to foreign exchange gains and lower compensation and stock option expense. Consolidated EBITDA in the quarter was $18.0 million (12% of sales) versus $20.6 million (13%) last year.

Operating cash flow before net changes in working capital was $14.9 million in the quarter compared to $16.7 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating cash flow was a result of a $2.3 million change in deferred income tax and lower interest expense partially offset by higher net income and depreciation expense. Fourth quarter net change in non-cash working capital contributed $6.7 million of cash compared to $12.2 million cash contributions in fiscal 2024. Cash generated from working capital resulted from positive changes in accounts receivable, accounts payable, provisions, accruals and other assets partially offset by inventory and reductions to customer advance payments. Investment in fixed assets of $11.1 million compared to $8.7 million in the prior year quarter. Included in the current year quarter is $4.5 million in growth capital. Exco ended the quarter with $67.1 million in net debt compared to $73.4 million in the prior year. The Company has $61.6 million in available liquidity under its banking facilities at year end.

Outlook

In light of the growing uncertainty surrounding global trade policy-particularly regarding tariffs-we withdrew our Fiscal 2026 revenue, EBITDA, and EPS targets in Q2 Fiscal 2025. Although Exco had made meaningful progress toward these targets since their initial announcement in Fiscal 2021, the heightened unpredictability around tariff implementation and scope, particularly involving key jurisdictions such as the United States, made it impractical to reaffirm those financial objectives. Nonetheless, we continue to believe that the underlying strategic initiatives that supported our original targets remain intact and achievable over the longer term. Our greenfield investments, new program launches, organic market growth, and consistent track record of gaining market share are all expected to contribute significantly to future growth and margin expansion as conditions stabilize.

Importantly, we expect products compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) rules of origin to remain exempt from tariffs in the long term. As nearly all of Exco's products sold within North America comply with USMCA requirements, we are well-positioned to navigate ongoing trade policy developments. Within our Casting and Extrusion segment, we maintain a substantial manufacturing footprint in the U.S. market for extrusion dies and large mould products, further ensuring preparedness should tariffs extend beyond current expectations. Moreover, should elevated tariffs on imports from non-compliant jurisdictions-particularly China-persist, Exco stands to benefit from a more advantageous competitive positioning relative to global peers.

We are also encouraged by broader macroeconomic trends in North America, notably increasing initiatives to reshore industrial manufacturing. These reshoring efforts are expected to boost demand for extrusion and high-pressure die-cast (HPDC) tooling, areas where Exco maintains considerable strength. The combination of policy-driven reshoring, structural automotive trends, and our strong product positioning reinforces confidence in Exco's long-term outlook despite near-term headwinds.



Non-IFRS Measures:In this News Release, reference may be made to EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Pretax Profit, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow and Maintenance Fixed Asset Additions which are not defined measures of financial performance under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). A reconciliation to these non-GAAP measures is provided within this MD&A. Exco calculates EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by sales. Exco calculates Pretax Profit as segmented earnings before other income/expense, interest and taxes. Net Debt represents the Company's consolidated net indebtedness position offsetting cash from bank indebtedness, current and long-term debt. It is calculated as Long-term debt plus Current portion of Long-term debt plus Bank indebtedness less Cash and cash equivalents. Free Cash Flow is calculated as cash provided by operating activities less interest paid and Maintenance Fixed Asset Additions. Maintenance Fixed Asset Additions represent management's estimate of the investment in fixed assets that is required for the Company to continue operating at current capacity levels. Given the Company's elevated planned capital spending on fixed assets for growth initiatives (including additional Greenfield locations, energy efficient heat treatment equipment and increased capacity) in recent years, the Company has modified its calculation of Free Cash Flow to include Maintenance Fixed Asset Additions and not total fixed asset purchases. This change is meant to enable investors to better gauge the amount of generated cash flow that is available for these investments as well as acquisitions and/or returns to shareholders in the form of dividends or share buyback programs. EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Pretax Profit and Free Cash Flow are used by management, from time to time, to facilitate period-to-period operating comparisons and we believe some investors and analysts use these measures as well when evaluating Exco's financial performance. These measures, as calculated by Exco, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

