Transgene S.A.: Transgene announces the resume of trading of its shares on Euronext Paris as of the opening of the markets

Strasbourg, France, 27 November 2025, 00:15 a.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) had requested the suspension of trading of its shares (ISIN: FR0005175080) on Euronext Paris as from Wednesday, 26 November 2025, before market opening, pending the publication of the results of its capital increase.

Following the announcement of the results of its capital increase on 26 November 2025, trading of its shares on Euronext Paris will resume on Thursday, 27 November 2025, at market opening.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform is the Company's lead asset, with demonstrated proof of principle in patients in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers. The Company has other viral vector-based assets, including BT-001, an oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone, which is in clinical development. The Company also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel viral vector-based modalities.

With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations, identified and selected through advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.com

