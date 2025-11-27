Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieser Deal könnte bedeutend sein - SMR könnte einen neuen Hype auslösen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41ARC | ISIN: US52178J4022 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEAFLY HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEAFLY HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2025 03:36 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leafly Holdings, Inc.: Leafly Names Peter Lee as Chief Executive Officer

SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leafly Holdings, Inc. ("Leafly" or "the Company"), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that Peter Lee has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. He will remain a member of Leafly's Board of Directors.

Peter has served as Leafly's president and Chief Operating Officer since 2024. Previously, Peter served as President, Chief Financial Officer and member of the board of directors of Merida Merger Corporation until it merged with and into Leafly as part of Leafly's go-public transaction in 2022. Peter has been a member of Leafly's Board of Directors ever since. From 2011 to 2018, he co-founded and was a Managing Partner at Sentinel Rock Capital, LLC, a long/short equity-oriented hedge fund. He has held various roles at other long/short equity-oriented hedge funds at Spring Point Capital, Blackstone Kailix, and Tiger Management.

The Company also announced that Yoko Miyashita has resigned as CEO and director of Leafly effective November 21, 2025. The Company thanks Yoko for her service and contributions.

Contacts

Media
pr@leafly.com

Investors
ir@leafly.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.