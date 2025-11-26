Nutex Health, Inc.: Nutex Health Responds To Short Seller Report

HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), is aware of a short seller report issued on November 25, 2025 by Capybara Research. Based on publicly available information, Capybara Research as an entity seems not to exist. In the past, lawsuits filed against Capybara by other victims of its abusive tactics could not be served because the person or persons controlling Capybara have taken actions to conceal their identity and location.

The sole purpose of this attack appears to be to create market confusion and to profit from the decline in trading price caused as a result. Unfortunately, this has become a common short seller tactic that many public companies have encountered.

The allegations in the report appear to be insinuations based on either outdated, inapplicable, incomplete or wrong factual information.

The Company's material legal proceedings and disputes are described in Part II Item 1--Legal Proceedings of the Company's 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025 filed on November 19, 2025 ("Third Quarter 10-Q"), and its related party transactions and policies are described in Note 17 to the Company's Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Third Quarter 10-Q and in Amendment No. 1 to our Form 10-K filed on April 30, 2025 in Part III, Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Persons Transactions, and Director Independence.

The Company does not intend to comment further on this short seller report.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 24 facilities in 11 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial condition, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts.

When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition to the items listed above, such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, to finalize the required amendments to and delinquent SEC filings in the anticipated time frame, to remediate the additional weakness in a timely manner, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act and the federal arbitration process, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025 filed with the SEC on November 19, 2025, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

