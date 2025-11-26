Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.: Southwest Gas Names Justin S. Forsberg Chief Financial Officer

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") and its primary operating subsidiary, Southwest Gas Corporation, today announced the promotion of Justin S. Forsberg to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2025. Forsberg currently serves as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer and succeeds Robert J. Stefani, who is separating from the companies December 1.

Forsberg will assume the responsibilities of principal financial officer and will lead the financial, accounting, investor relations, and internal audit functions.

"We are pleased to promote Justin to Chief Financial Officer. He has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and a deep understanding of our business. His collaboration and commitment to operational excellence have been instrumental in our transition to a fully regulated natural gas business," said Karen S. Haller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Gas.

Forsberg joined Southwest Gas in August 2023, after nearly 13 years in various finance and accounting roles at IDACORP, Inc., and Idaho Power Company, where he most recently served as Director of Investor Relations & Treasury from May 2019 to August 2023. Before joining IDACORP, Forsberg worked as a Manager at Deloitte & Touche LLP. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Idaho and holds both a Bachelor of Science and a master's degree in accounting from Brigham Young University.

"I am honored by the trust Karen and the Board of Directors have placed in me. I'm excited about the future of Southwest Gas and grateful to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team. Together, we'll continue to execute our strategic priorities and deliver value for our stockholders," said Forsberg.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its primary operating subsidiary Southwest Gas Corporation, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers throughout Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Southwest Gas Holdings' expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as "will", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "should", "may" and "assume", as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future, and include (without limitation) statements regarding expectations with respect to execution of strategic priorities. A number of important factors affecting the business and financial results of Southwest Gas Holdings could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) those discussed in Southwest Gas Holdings' respective periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including Southwest Gas Holdings' most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure about Market Risk." The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Southwest Gas Holdings on its website or otherwise. Southwest Gas Holdings does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.