P2P Group Ltd.: P2P Group Changes Name To Inturai Ventures

(CSE: URAI / OTC: PPBGF / FSE: 3QG)

[email protected]

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: PPBGF) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name (the "Name Change") to Inturai Ventures Corp. The common shares of the Company are expected to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on or about November 28, 2025 under the new ticker symbol "URAI".

Following the Name Change, the CUSIP number for the Company's common shares will be 46125N105 and ISIN will be CA46125N1024. The Name Change will not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. There will be no consolidation of capital associated with the Name Change. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Name Change. Issued certificates representing common shares in the capital of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged.

The development of the Inturai technology constitutes a "Change of Business" for the Company in accordance with the policies of the CSE. For further information regarding the Company and the Change of Business, readers are encouraged to review the CSE Form 2A - Listing Statement prepared by the Company. A copy of the listing statement is available under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.inturai.com. For investor inquiries:

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE P2P Group Limited