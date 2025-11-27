Element 29 Resources: Copper Exploration in Peru - Updated Mineral Resource in 2026
© 2025 Swiss Resource Capital
Element 29 Resources: Copper Exploration in Peru - Updated Mineral Resource in 2026
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|10:46
|Element 29 Resources: Copper Exploration in Peru - Updated Mineral Resource in 2026
|Element 29 Resources: Copper Exploration in Peru - Updated Mineral Resource in 2026
► Artikel lesen
|15.10.
|Element 29 Resources Inc.: Element 29 Adds Third Drill Rig to Accelerate the Ongoing Drill Program at its Elida Porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag Deposit in Perú
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU) (OTCQB: EMTRF) (BVL: ECU) ("Element 29" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a third...
► Artikel lesen
|04.09.
|Element 29 Resources Inc: Element 29 Resources begins drilling at Elida
|03.09.
|Element 29 Resources Inc.: Element 29 Continues Potential Resource Expansion Drilling at Its Elida Porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag Deposit in Perú
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU) (OTCQB: EMTRF) (BVL: ECU) ("Element 29" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement...
► Artikel lesen
|26.08.
|Element 29 Resources Inc: Element 29 Resources 12,649,000-share private placement
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC
|0,565
|-4,24 %