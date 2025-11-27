Zhongchu Guoneng (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. (ZCGN) says officials in Sanmenxia, Henan province, have cleared a 700 MW/4,200 MWh compressed air energy storage proposal that is designed to support long-duration grid flexibility as renewable generation increases.From ESS News China is moving ahead with one of its biggest compressed air energy storage (CAES) projects after officials in Shanzhou district of Sanmenxia, Henan province, cleared a proposal for a 700 MW/4,200 MWh long-duration storage plant from ZCGN, the country's leading CAES developer. The six-hour-duration system marks a major ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...