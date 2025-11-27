XING Mobility and IDEENION Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Immersive, Integrated EV Development in Europe

German-Taiwan partnership brings a breakthrough immersion-cooled, cell-to-pack architecture to European OEMs-shortening time-to-market from concept to scalable production.

TAIPEI, Taiwan and GAIMERSHEIM, Germany, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XING Mobility, a global leader in immersion-cooled battery systems, has entered a strategic partnership with IDEENION, a premier German automotive design and engineering company. The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at XING Mobility's Taiwan headquarters in the presence of:

Royce YC Hong, Founder & CEO, XING Mobility





Mirko Konta, CEO, IDEENION Automobil AG

This collaboration introduces a breakthrough, immersive and integrated approach to battery system design, combining XING Mobility's immersion-cooled cell-to-pack (module-less) architecture with IDEENION's end-to-end vehicle design and engineering. Together, the companies will co-develop next-generation electrification solutions for high-performance and commercial vehicles, marine platforms, and energy storage systems, with a strong focus on the European market.

"XING and IDEENION share the same passion for pushing boundaries. We're bringing Europe's automakers a truly immersive, integrated battery architecture-coolant is the bloodstream; the veins become the structure. Immersion isn't just a cooling method; it's a philosophy of integration that makes EVs lighter, safer, and faster to industrialize."

- Royce YC Hong, Founder & CEO, XING Mobility

At IAA Mobility 2025, XING Mobility showcased the IMMERSIO Cell-to-Pack (CTP) system in Caterham Project V, demonstrating how eliminating traditional modules unlocks higher energy density, space efficiency, and design flexibility-key attributes for agile, compact, high-performance EV platforms.

IDEENION: Engineering Excellence from Concept to Production

With over 30 years of experience, IDEENION is a trusted partner to leading OEMs including Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. Its capabilities span the full development lifecycle-from concept and design through prototype engineering, validation, and low-volume production-anchored in advanced systems integration, digital engineering, and user-centric design.





"Our collaboration with XING Mobility is a natural extension of our mission to deliver cutting-edge automotive solutions," said Mirko Konta, CEO of IDEENION Automobil AG. "By integrating XING's pioneering immersion-cooled, cell-to-pack systems with our design and engineering capabilities, we will accelerate next-generation electric mobility that meets the highest standards of performance, safety, and sustainability."

Delivering Turnkey Electrification for Europe

Manufacturing Backbone: XING Mobility's Paradigm Factory in Taoyuan, Taiwan-the world's first mass-production facility dedicated to immersion-cooled battery systems-provides quality, repeatability, and scale.





Safety & Compliance by Design: Programs will align with European regulations and best practices in functional safety and cybersecurity (e.g., ISO 26262, ISO/SAE 21434, UNECE R155/R156) across the vehicle lifecycle.





Faster Industrialization: Joint engineering teams will deliver integrated, turnkey solutions-from pack integration and vehicle thermal strategy to E/E architecture and digital validation-reducing time-to-market and de-risking the journey from prototype to scalable production.





Customer Engagement: Co-exhibitions at global trade shows, live demos at IDEENION's Gaimersheim headquarters, and technical webinars will highlight advances in immersion cooling, CTP integration, and harmonized battery-vehicle development.





Beyond Mobility: The partnership extends to renewable integration and industrial energy storage, enabling a more stable, efficient, and sustainable energy ecosystem.

About XING Mobility

Founded in 2015, XING Mobility is a global leader in immersion cooling battery technology, with a production facility in Taipei, Taiwan. Over nearly a decade, XING has perfected its immersion cooling system, enabling superior cooling efficiency, unmatched fire safety, and reliable performance in extreme climates. XING's innovations are driving the global transition to electrification, proven across a wide range of applications, including passenger and commercial vehicles, agricultural and industrial machinery, energy storage systems, and the world's first immersion-cooled ESS for wind farms. XING Mobility continuously drives the global transition to electrification with strategic partner alliances.

More at: https://www.xingmobility.com/

Media Contact

Grace Huang / press@xingmobility.com