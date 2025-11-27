Highlights

Large, never-drilled ultramafic target identified beside Kerr Addison.

MT anomaly from ~250 metres to >1,000 metres.

Strong structural alignment with Larder Lake-Cadillac Deformation Zone and key district faults.

Interpreted folded ultramafic unit with high-grade potential.

High-impact upside with ANT survey to refine and then drill-test.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Orecap Invest Corp. (TSXV: OCI) (OTCQB: ORFDF) ("Orecap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Stardust Metal Corp. has identified a significant new geophysical target at our McGarry Project, located in the heart of the world-class Kirkland Lake gold district, home to some of Canada's most prolific high-grade gold mines, including Kerr Addison, Macassa, Upper Beaver, and several others. Orecap is the 100% owner of McGarry, which was recently optioned to Stardust (CSE: ZIGY) under a deal providing up to $63.5 million in total investment for a 75% interest, as outlined in the Company's November 18 news release.

Geophysical Target Highlights

MT Anomaly

The Magnetotellurics (MT) survey highlights a large, deep feature beneath the sedimentary cover, visible from approximately -250 m and extending well beyond -1,000 m, below the depth detectable by conventional IP methods.

IP Survey

An Induced Polarization (IP) survey was done concurrently with the MT survey and confirms the general pattern of the MT results in the top 250 of the sections both in terms of the resistivity and the chargeability responses and major features such as the Larder Lake-Cadillac Deformation Zone (LLCDZ), the Armistice Fault and the Mill Zone Fault are visible on both surveys but the anomaly that is highlighted in this news release is located below the IP response.

Geological Interpretation:

The anomaly is interpreted as a folded ultramafic unit, in disconformable contact with overlying sediments and forms a synclinal structure plunging to the west. The base of the sedimentary unit has not been intersected in drilling and until recently was thought to be very deep and beyond the limit of geophysics. But the MT response is very clear and indicates the presence of a low-resistivity body sitting right beneath the sediments and espousing the syncline from about 250m depth to well beyond 1000m. Its shape and response suggests potential to host an ultramafic unit similar to the rocks that host the known gold deposits in the district. Only drilling this target will tell if gold-rich solutions penetrated the body but an Ambient Noise Tomographic (ANT) seismic survey should refine the target in anticipation of drill testing.

Structural and Regional Context:

Key structures including the LLCDZ, Armistice Fault, and Mill Zone Fault are clearly reflected in both IP and MT datasets, demonstrating the reliability of the survey and aligning with known district-scale controls on mineralization.

District Significance:

The McGarry Project sits immediately adjacent to several historic and currently operating high-grade mines. The identification of a deep, never-drilled target within potentially ultramafic rocks underscores the potential to discover new, high-grade zones at depth, complementing the district's rich endowment of gold resources.

This target, which has never been drilled and was highlighted during recent compilation work, was identified thanks to a comprehensive IP-MT survey completed by Quantec and reviewed and interpreted by Charles Beaudry, M.Sc., P.Geo. The anomaly sits beneath a sedimentary unit usually mapped as Temiskaming Assemblage and, by its shape and low resistivity, is thought to represent an ultramafic unit. The anomaly's size, depth, and geological context make it a high-priority drill target, with potential to host significant mineralization similar to nearby high-grade deposits.

"If it is an ultramafic unit as postulated, it has never been tested in drilling or seen in underground workings and it is possible that the fluids responsible for the Kerr Addison deposit (see Gold Candle news release dated June 3rd 2025) could have penetrated the domain lying beneath the sedimentary unit. This prediction is totally reasonable because of the presence of significant near surface gold mineralization (see Mill Zone on Kerr Addison and McGarry properties) as much as 1,000 metres south of the Larder Lake-Cadillac Deformation Zone (LLCDZ)," said Charles Beaudry, Director of Orecap and Stardust.

Next Steps

Stardust has advised Orecap that it plans to conduct an Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey to provide high-resolution 3D imaging of density-velocity contrasts. This approach will refine the depth, size, and geometry of the anomaly and guide the first-ever drill testing of this exciting ultramafic target.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director of Orecap Invest Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by Orecap, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures, including the insertion of standards and blanks.

About Orecap Invest Corp.

Orecap seeks special situation investments in the natural resource sector that offer shareholders diverse exposure to high returns on precious and critical metal assets and businesses. Orecap has significant equity positions in portfolio companies, such as American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF), XXIX Metal Corp. (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF), Stardust (CSE: ZIGY), Awale Resources (TSXV: ARIC), and Kintavar Exploration (TSXV: KTR) in addition to owning a broad portfolio of land packages focussed on gold, copper and zinc. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a 9.9% shareholder.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "target" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the closing of the Transaction, or shareholder approval for the Transaction being obtained. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

