Anyformat closes a €3.3 million seed round led by Kibo Ventures, with the aim of transforming document management for global corporations

MADRID, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyformat, a generative AI platform specialized in extracting and structuring complex data from any document, has raised a €3.3 million seed round led by Kibo Ventures, with follow-on participation from 4Founders, Abac Nest Ventures, and Decelera Ventures. All three funds also invested in the company's previous round.

The company is building the next generation of document infrastructure powered by generative AI. Its technology allows large organizations to process contracts, invoices, emails, or presentations with human-level accuracy at machine speed, while maintaining full control of sensitive data. Anyformat has already developed projects for the Singapore Government, L'Oréal Group, and IAG Group, demonstrating its ability to operate in complex, high-demand environments.

Since raising €520,000 in June 2025, Anyformat has significantly expanded its capabilities beyond traditional document extraction. It is now the only provider that can combine information extracted from a document with a company's proprietary data in real time. This enables automated analysis of unstructured documents while cross-referencing data with internal records such as customer databases, policies, product catalogs, or historical information.

For organizations dealing with complex documentation and fragmented systems, this ability removes manual validation steps, reduces errors, and accelerates critical business processes. According to Dell Technologies' Innovation Catalyst report, 68% of Spanish companies are unable to turn their data into valuable, real-time insights-a gap Anyformat aims to address.

"The document intelligence market is entering a new phase driven by generative AI and agentic systems. Anyformat has developed a unique technology that enables companies to automate critical processes while preserving data sovereignty, an essential requirement in Europe. The founders' vision and talent, combined with the vast potential of AI in a large and growing market, were key factors in our decision to invest," says Javier Torremocha, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Kibo Ventures.

The company continues to refine its technology to convert any file into structured data for analytics, business intelligence, and operational workflows, always under strict privacy and security standards.

Growth underway: over €1 million ARR expected in 2026

Anyformat forecasts surpassing €1 million in annual recurring revenue in 2026, driven by its European expansion and the increasing demand for automation, compliance tools, and advanced document processing.

"Documents are the backbone of any organization. Our goal is to help companies analyze them with human intelligence, machine speed, and the level of security required by modern regulations," says Juan Huguet, CEO and co-founder. CTO and co-founder Diego Pérez adds: "We are building technology that goes far beyond simple document digitization."

The new funding will accelerate product development and expand the engineering and product teams, strengthening advanced extraction capabilities and proprietary error-detection models. The company will also build a dedicated sales team focused on Spain and the European Union.

Anyformat will continue investing in its privacy-first infrastructure and work toward certifications such as ISO 27001, essential for serving large corporations and public institutions.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anyformat-closes-a-3-3-million-seed-round-led-by-kibo-ventures-with-the-aim-of-transforming-document-management-for-global-corporations-302627516.html