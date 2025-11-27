FOR USE IN CE-MARK EUROPEAN COUNTRIES ONLY

StarGuide GX i empowers personalized care and research innovation as nuclear medicine expands into new applications

GE HealthCare today announced CE Mark for its new StarGuide GX system,i a new digital 4D SPECT/CT designed with excellent precision, clinical efficiency and impressive versatility. This milestone marks a significant moment in molecular imaging's evolution, helping empower clinicians to expand research and help personalize care across a growing range of nuclear medicine applications and tracers including the acquisition of alpha emitters.

StarGuide GX comes at a pivotal time for the field of nuclear medicine. As complex diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's and cardiovascular disease become increasingly prevalent, the demand for precision diagnostics and targeted therapies is accelerating. StarGuide GX helps meet this need head-on, enabling clinicians to break free from energy-range limitations and image tracers with exceptional clarity. With growing demand for digital SPECT/CT partially driven by the rise of theranostics GE HealthCare's innovation arrives as departments seek all-in-one, scalable solutions to help manage increasing patient volumes and complex treatment protocols.

"Our mission is to advance precision health by delivering technologies that meet the evolving needs of clinicians and patients," shares Jean-Luc Procaccini, President and CEO, Molecular Imaging and Computed Tomography, GE HealthCare. "As nuclear medicine evolves to meet the demands of precision health, StarGuide GX is designed to help researchers and clinicians stay ahead, offering a whole new range of possibilities with one scanner. This innovation reflects our commitment to purposeful technology supporting cases across care pathways and the practice of theranostics to help both expand clinical capabilities and improve outcomes for patients worldwide."

Powered by its dual-sided CZT detector technology, StarGuide GX is designed to deliver ultra-high sensitivity and high-resolution imaging enabling fast, confident diagnostics. The system's patented dual collimator detector design helps eliminate the need for traditional manual or automated external exchanges, streamlining workflows and helping users avoid physical strain. Moreover, StarGuide GX leverages NVIDIA RTX accelerated computing to optimize the reconstruction process and help reduce the time it takes to generate images.

Intentionally designed for versatility, StarGuide GX represents an all-in-one system virtually capable of imaging all energy levels for general-purpose SPECT imaging as well as the acquisition of investigational alpha therapies such as Actinium-225 with excellent image quality, optimizing it for exploring imaging of emerging therapies. The system's ability to image closer to organs helps deliver excellent resolution and quantitation, both of which are important for treatment planning and monitoring. This enables clinicians to image tracers with exceptional clarity, with impressive workflow efficiency.

"StarGuide GX is an innovation sure to prove valuable now and in the future," says Erez Levy, Executive Director, Molecular Imaging, GE HealthCare. "Its ability to image alpha emitters and deliver accurate quantitation in short scan times could create new opportunities for clinicians to personalize treatment with great confidence. This technology holds the promise of expanding nuclear medicine's research capabilities and clinical practice with the ultimate goal of improving outcomes for patients across a wide range of conditions."

Operationally, StarGuide GX is designed to support clinical efficiency, enabling fast scans, precise dynamic imaging and helping reduce traditional collimator exchange workflows from minutes to seconds. It's designed to reduce workload, helping departments manage growing patient volumes with limited resources. Additionally, the system features a lead-free laser-printed collimator that supports global sustainability goals and contributes to its impressive image quality.

As nuclear medicine and the practice of theranostics expands, StarGuide GX equips healthcare providers with the tools needed to lead in research, clinical innovation and personalized care. With StarGuide GX's CE Marking, GE HealthCare continues to deliver on its promise to transform the future of nuclear medicine helping empower clinicians, improve outcomes and advance precision health for patients worldwide.

For more information on GE HealthCare's molecular imaging portfolio, visit gehealthcare.com. Healthcare system representatives from CE Mark-observing countries are also invited to explore StarGuide GX in person at the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) Annual Meeting in Chicago, November 30-December 3.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient's journey across care pathways. Together, our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from screening and diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. We are a $19.7 billion business with approximately 53,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2025 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies.

i StarGuide GX is CE marked. Available for sale in EU member states. Not approved or cleared by the U.S. FDA. Not available for sale in the United States and other non-EU member state countries.

ii StarGuide GX with Low-Medium collimator has up to 2.67x increase in System Volume Sensitivity as compared to NM/CT 870 DR with LEHRS collimator. Measured per NEMA NU-1 2023.

