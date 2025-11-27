Recreational Boat Market worth $24.64 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the recreational boat market is projected to reach USD 24.64 billion by 2032, from USD 15.96 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.4%.

Browse 230 market data Tables and 200 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Recreational Boat Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Recreational Boat Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 15.96 billion

USD 15.96 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 24.64 billion

USD 24.64 billion CAGR (2025-2032): 6.4%

Recreational Boat Market Trends & Insights:

The growth in the recreational boat market is driven by global demand for leisure activities and flexible ownership models.

Cruising & watersports is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Engine-powered boats are expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the leading market for recreational boats during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=227150980

The growth in the recreational boat market is driven by global demand for leisure activities and flexible ownership models. Notably, fractional ownership and boat subscription models are making high-end and ultra-luxury vessels more accessible. This growth is further fueled by an increase in the number of high-net-worth individuals worldwide and the expansion of marina infrastructure. However, the industry is facing headwinds from supply chain disruptions for engines and materials, which are causing delays in deliveries. Increasing regulatory pressure on emissions and noise regulations is compelling manufacturers to introduce costly hybrid and electric solutions. These challenges, combined with high maintenance and mooring (a place where boats are tied down safely) costs, may slow market growth despite strong demand.

Cruising & watersports is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Cruising and watersports boats are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the recreational boat market, driven by rising leisure tourism and a growing preference for premium outdoor experiences. These boats combine broad accessibility with high equipment utilization. Technically, cruising boats and personal watercraft (PWCs) are easier to operate, have improved propulsion efficiency and stability systems, and require less crew or maintenance compared to large yachts or sailing vessels. Advances in outboard engine technology, lightweight composites, and modular deck designs have made boats more versatile for activities such as towing, wakeboarding, diving, and coastal cruising. The growing presence of rental operators and digital booking platforms for charter boats and jet skis has further expanded participation.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=227150980

Engine-powered boats are expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Engine-powered boats are expected to be the largest segment in the recreational boat market. This growth in sales volume can be attributed to their high-power output for longer trips, established fueling infrastructure, and their practicality, which makes them suitable for multipurpose use. In the US and Europe, engine-powered boats are the highest-selling, largely due to their well-developed marina infrastructure, strong boating cultures, and high prevalence of leisure activities such as wakeboarding, fishing, and luxury cruising. Particularly, the US benefits from extensive coastlines, inland waterways, and established boat financing systems. European countries such as France, Italy, and the Netherlands also continue to invest in coastal tourism and lake-based recreation.

North America is expected to be the leading market for recreational boats during the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the leading recreational boat market, supported by its deeply rooted boating culture and vast network of waterways across the US and Canada. Strong participation in fishing, cruising, and watersports activities is ensured by a mature marina network, robust resale market, and established financing and insurance systems. Leading OEMs, such as Brunswick Corporation, Malibu Boats, and MasterCraft, continue to drive innovation in propulsion, connectivity, and safety technologies, thereby maintaining consumer interest. Government involvement in the region further strengthens market stability. The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) and the US Coast Guard Boating Safety Program receive federal funding to promote safe and sustainable boating activity. Simultaneously, broader infrastructure and electrification initiatives improve marina facilities and access. Expanding rental, sharing, and charter models also widen participation of consumers in the boat market beyond ownership.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=227150980

Top Companies in Recreational Boat Market:

The Top Companies in Recreational Boat Market are Brunswick Corporation (US), Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), Groupe Beneteau (France), Malibu Boats (US), MasterCraft Boat Company (US), Sunseeker International (UK), and Ferretti Group (Italy).

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Battery Passport Market

Automotive Suspension Market

Rubber Track Market

Electric 3 Wheeler Market

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/recreational-boat-market-worth-24-64-billion-by-2032--marketsandmarkets-302627386.html