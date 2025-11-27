DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: In-Silico Clinical Trials Market Set to Reach USD 6.39 Billion by 2033 as Pharma and MedTech Accelerate Digital-First Validation, AI Modeling & Virtual Patient Simulations

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the In-Silico Clinical Trials Market Size was USD 3.76 billion in 2023, increased to USD 3.95 billion in 2024, and is projected to achieve USD 6.39 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2025 and 2033.

This shift reflects a profound structural transformation across drug development, medical device evaluation, regulatory science, and post-market monitoring-driven by computational modeling, virtual patient simulations, and AI-based predictive systems.

In-silico trials (ISTs) are rapidly emerging as an integral part of pharmaceutical R&D and regulatory evaluation. These computational simulations enable researchers to digitally model drug candidates, medical devices, dosing strategies, toxicity profiles, and responses across diverse patient subpopulations. By complementing laboratory and clinical studies, in-silico trials reduce experimental workload, enhance prediction accuracy, and shorten development timelines, ultimately improving time-to-market for innovative therapies.

With rising development costs of pharmaceuticals, delayed approvals, protocol failures, and persistent patient-recruitment challenges, in-silico trial (IST) platforms have become essential tools for accelerating evidence generation. They are now widely adopted by pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, CROs, and academic research institutions seeking to modernize clinical development and enhance decision-making precision.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/in-silico-clinical-trials-market

Browse in-depth TOC on 'In-Silico Clinical Trials Market'

62 - Tables

53 - Figures

178 - Pages

A New Era of Virtual Evidence: Why In-Silico Trials Are Becoming an Industry Necessity

1. Escalating Clinical Trial Costs

Drug development costs surpassed USD 2.3 billion per approved drug on average (2024), increasing pressure to reduce physical trial size and optimize protocols via digital twin simulations.

2. Regulatory Acceptance Gaining Momentum

The FDA, EMA, PMDA, and MHRA increasingly encourage Model-Informed Drug Development (MIDD), digital biocompatibility studies, and virtual bioequivalence assessments-boosting confidence in in-silico evidence.

3. AI & HPC Improving Modeling Accuracy

High-performance computing (HPC), machine learning, mechanistic modeling, and biological system simulations now replicate complex 'virtual patient' responses with greater fidelity than ever before.

Market Segmentation

By Application (Drug Development, Medical Device Evaluation, Regulatory Submissions, Post-Market Surveillance, Others)

Drug Development

Drug development represented the largest share of the market, accounting for nearly 52% of global revenue (USD 2.06 billion) in 2024. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies increasingly use virtual modeling to optimize dosing, predict toxicity, simulate rare disease outcomes, and replicate population variability. AI-augmented quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP), PK/PD modeling, and virtual screening are cutting years off development timelines.

Medical Device Evaluation

Medical device simulation accounted for 28% (USD 1.10 billion). Device manufacturers increasingly use in-silico trials to evaluate implant behavior, biomechanics, material interactions, and device failure probabilities-reducing reliance on animal tests and early-stage human trials. Adoption is particularly strong in cardiovascular implants, orthopedic devices, neurostimulation systems, and digital therapeutics.

Regulatory Submissions

Regulatory use represented 12% (USD 474 million). Agencies are now accepting mechanistic models, computational biocompatibility tests, and virtual patient datasets to support approvals. Regulatory submissions using IST grew 19% YoY from 2023-2024.

Post-Market Surveillance

Post-market digital monitoring captured 6% (USD 237 million). Companies use in-silico simulations to evaluate device longevity, identify rare failure modes, and compare real-world evidence (RWE) against virtual cohorts.

By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, Academic & Research Institutes, CROs, Others)

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

This was the dominant end-user group, representing 47% of market share (USD 1.86 billion). The need to reduce R&D risk, optimize protocols, and predict patient responses drove rapid IST integration across small-molecule, biologics, RNA therapies, and cell & gene therapy pipelines.

Medical Device Manufacturers

Medical device companies accounted for 29% (USD 1.15 billion). These firms rely heavily on digital twins for implant behavior simulation, hemodynamic modeling, and mechanical stress testing-significantly lowering costs for cardiovascular, dental, orthopedics, and neuromodulation devices.

Academic & Research Institutes

Universities and institutes held 13% (USD 515 million), often supported by government-funded modeling programs and translational medicine grants.

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

CROs represented 9% (USD 356 million). Many CROs are now adding modeling & simulation (M&S) divisions to serve pharma and MedTech clients seeking hybrid or fully digital trial components.

Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=in-silico-clinical-trials-market

Regional Analysis - Where U.S. & Japan Lead The Digital Trial Revolution

United States

The U.S. accounted for 44% of global market value (USD 1.74 billion in 2024), driven by strong FDA initiatives, high corporate adoption, and a mature AI modeling ecosystem.

Key U.S. Market Indicators:

FDA's MIDD pilot program participation increased 23% YoY (2023-2024)

>65% of top 50 pharma companies use in-silico modeling routinely

use in-silico modeling routinely Medical device M&S submissions grew 28% YoY

Digital twins in MedTech R&D rose 34% YoY

By 2033, the U.S. market is forecasted to exceed USD 3.0 billion.

Japan

Japan represented 9% of the global market (USD 355 million in 2024). PMDA's structured approach to digital evidence, combined with growing collaborations among universities, med-tech developers, and simulation software providers, positions Japan as a key innovation hub.

Japan Market Trends:

Hybrid clinical modeling programs increased 21% YoY

Japan's medical device simulation usage grew by 17% YoY

Government-backed digital trial initiatives exceeded USD 150 million in 2024

By 2033, Japan's market value is expected to surpass USD 700 million.

Competitive Landscape:

Certara

2024 Revenue: USD 367 million

USD % Revenue from Modeling & Simulation: 62%

62% R&D Investment: USD 45+ million

Certara remains the global leader in pharmacometrics, QSP modeling, PBPK simulation, and software-led clinical optimization.

Dassault Systèmes

2024 Revenue: USD 6.20 billion

USD Life Sciences Segment: USD 1.3 billion

USD R&D Spending: USD 700 million

Dassault's BIOVIA and SIMULIA platforms dominate virtual device testing and mechanistic biological modeling.

InSilicoTrials Technologies

Private company; revenue: USD 26 million

USD Heavy investment in cloud-based simulation regulators trust for CE and FDA filings.

Simulations Plus

2024 Revenue: USD 59 million

USD Modeling & Simulation Share: 95%

Prominent for PBPK, ADMET, and clinical pharmacology modeling tools.

Physiomics Plc

Revenue 2024: USD 1.6 million

USD A niche specialist in oncology in-silico modeling.

Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=in-silico-clinical-trials-market

The Next Decade of In-Silico Clinical Trials - What Will Transform The Industry?

Key Trends Include:

Virtual patient avatars used alongside or replacing early-phase studies

used alongside or replacing early-phase studies Model-based regulatory approvals for low-risk device categories

for low-risk device categories Digital twins for entire clinical protocols

AI-powered toxicity & safety prediction replacing most animal testing

Hybrid trials combining real-world data with mechanistic simulation

Expansion of rare disease virtual trials

Automation of protocol optimization and predictive enrollment analytics

Related Report:

AI in Clinical Trials Market Size to Grow from US$1.45 B in 2024 to US$5.06 B by 2033 - CAGR 14.6%. Virtual Clinical Trials Market Size Growing from US$8.95 B in 2024 to US$14.42 B by 2033 - CAGR 5.5%. Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Size Growing from US$8.68 B in 2024 to US$29.90 B by 2033 - CAGR 14.8%.

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence is a renowned provider of market research, delivering deep insights through pricing analysis, market share breakdowns, and competitive intelligence. The company specializes in strategic reports that guide businesses in high-growth sectors such as nutraceuticals and AI-driven health innovations.

To find out more, visit https://www.datamintelligence.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact:

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

Ground floor, DSL Abacus IT Park, Industrial Development Area

Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana 500039

USA: +1 877-441-4866

Email: Sai.k@datamintelligence.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858619/3573087/DataM_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/in-silico-clinical-trials-market-set-to-reach-usd-6-39-billion-by-2033-as-pharma-and-medtech-accelerate-digital-first-validation-ai-modeling--virtual-patient-simulations-302627529.html