Flin Flon, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce ongoing results from its Phase 4 drill program at the 100%-owned Tartan Mine, near Flin Flon, Manitoba. Encouraging results, especially along the Main Zone's Western Flank, continue to support the plan to move toward a potential mine restart. Highlights include 12.3 gpt gold over 14.0 metres, 8.2 gpt gold over 9.9 metres, and 10.7 gpt gold over 4.5 metres. Canadian Gold is currently in the process of being acquired by McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), with closing expected in early 2026.

Results contained in this news release include the following areas: 1) Main Zone's Western Flank, 2) South Zone (which is parallel to the Main Zone), and 3) prospecting near the Tartan Mine (See Fig. 1, 2, 3 and 4). The continued objective of this drilling has been to increase the number of ounces per vertical metre, which could allow for higher annual gold production in a potential mine restart while driving economies of scale to lower production and development costs.

Tartan Mine: Recent Highlights

Main Zone - Western Flank

Five new holes were drilled along the Main Zone's Western Flank. These holes successfully expanded the mineralization approximately 30 metres west, over a vertical extent of 80 metres (Fig. 2) (from 440 to 520 metres below surface). Highlights include 12.3 gpt gold over 14.0 metres, 8.2 gpt gold over 9.9 metres and 10.7 gpt gold over 4.5 metres. Canadian Gold's exploration team believes there is excellent potential to expand this area further to the west, at depth, and closer to surface.

In addition to discovering additional resources to the west, there remains a good opportunity along the Eastern Flank, which has seen limited drilling at depth. Since beginning this multi-phase drill program, a total of 31 of 35 holes (89%) have successfully intersected what the Company believes to be potentially economic mineralization within the Main Zone.

South Zone

The objective of the ongoing drilling at the South Zone has been to expand the resource size, allowing for a higher production on a potential mine restart. Notable drilling results at the South Zone include 5.2 gpt gold over 5.0 metres in TLSZ25-38W1 and 4.4 gpt gold over 4.0 metres TLSZ25-40, each supported by internal high-grade intervals up to 12.5 gpt Au over 1.0 metre and 8.9 gpt gold over 1.6 metres, respectively (Fig. 3). TLSZ25-41 delivered a particularly significant intercept of 82.0 metres of 1.3 gpt Au, which contained multiple higher-grade sections. Collectively, these intercepts demonstrate the consistent presence of higher-grade lenses within broader mineralized envelopes. The results confirm that the South Zone remains an excellent growth opportunity requiring continued drilling and refinement of the structural controls governing gold distribution to fully evaluate its potential.

Near Mine Target Generation Confirms High-Grade Gold at Surface

Drill target generation on the Tartan West property, which adjoins the Tartan Mine (Fig. 4), commenced in the summer and has confirmed the presence of multiple areas of high-grade gold mineralization. Canadian Gold has an option to acquire 100% of the Tartan West property as detailed in its news release May 16, 2025. Initial work consisted of geological mapping, prospecting, and surface sampling to prioritize areas for trenching and drilling in 2026. Highlights from this work include grab samples that assays up to 28.9 gpt gold and channel samples that assayed up to 28.5 gpt gold. See Fig. 3 for target locations relative to the Tartan Mine.

Canadian Gold has optioned this property on the basis that it offers strong potential to expand the resource base and align with future infrastructure investments. The Tartan Shear extends westward from the Tartan Mine and presents significant exploration potential for hosting similar gold mineralization. A consolidated development strategy with a single processing facility at the Tartan Mine sourcing ore from multiple zones, including potential discoveries along the Tartan Shear Zone, could materially reduce capital intensity on a per-ounce basis while enabling access through existing and planned underground infrastructure.

Table 1. Drilling Assay Highlights

Drill Hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval1

(metres) Gold Grade

(gpt) Zone2 TLMZ21-03W4 780.95 784.75 3.80 8.1 MZ Including 780.95 782.00 1.05 13.4 TLMZ25-49 621.00 635.00 14.00 12.3 MZ Including 631.05 635.00 3.95 22.7 Including 634.50 635.00 0.50 118.2 TLMZ25-49W1 623.50 628.00 4.50 10.7 MZ Including 626.40 627.00 0.60 34.4 TLMZ25-49W2 627.10 637.00 9.90 8.2 MZ Including 636.20 637.00 0.80 31.6 TLMZ25-49W3 556.80 566.10 9.30 2.3 MZ Including 564.00 565.00 1.00 6.6 TLSZ25-38W1 223.00 228.00 5.00 5.2 SZ Including 227.00 228.00 1.00 12.5 TLSZ25-39 242.00 244.00 2.00 4.8 SZ TLSZ25-40 352.00 356.00 4.00 4.4 SZ Including 354.40 365.00 1.60 8.9 TLSZ25-41 343.00 425.00 82.00 1.3 SZ Including 373.00 374.00 1.00 7.2 Including 388.00 389.00 1.00 6.5 Including 417.30 418.05 0.75 6.4 TLSZ25-42 350.15 355.00 4.85 3.8 SZ Including 350.15 351.07 0.92 12.1 TLSZ25-44 371.80 376.00 4.20 2.7 SZ Including 375.00 376.00 1.00 5.5 TLSZ25-46 217.00 225.00 8.00 2.4 SZ Including 223.00 224.00 1.00 6.2 TLSZ25-47 255.00 258.00 3.00 4.2 SZ Including 257.00 258.00 1.00 9.1 1Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known due to lack of drilling. 2SZ and HWZ refers to the South Zone and Hanging Wall Zone. NSA* No significant assay

Table 2. Details of Drill Holes Reported in This News Release

Drill Hole Azimuth

(Degrees) Dip

(Degrees) Length

(metres) Easting (UTM) Northing (UTM) TLMZ21-03W4 225 -65 821 324450 6082401 TLMZ25-49 205 -68 671 324450 6082401 TLMZ25-49W1 205 -68 683 324450 6082401 TLMZ25-49W2 205 -68 686 324450 6082401 TLMZ25-49W3 205 -38 626 324450 6082401 TLSZ25-38W1 011 -56 280 324785 6081959 TLSZ25-39 335 -58 299 324943 6082011 TLSZ25-40 358 -51 380 324863 6081922 TLSZ25-41 008 -58 476 324863 6081922 TLSZ25-42 013 -54 464 324863 6081922 TLSZ25-43 013 -51 458 324863 6081922 TLSZ25-44 003 -56 408 324863 6081922 TLSZ25-45 003 -61 437 324863 6081922 TLSZ25-46 335 -45 241 324943 6082011 TLSZ25-47 345 -55 275 324786 6081955 TLSZ25-48 344 -50 230 324786 6081955

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Wesley Whymark, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Technical Information

The drill core samples collected by Canadian Gold Corp. and described in this news release were transported in secure sealed bags for preparation and assay by either Paragon Geochemical in Surrey, BC or ALS Labs in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The drill core samples reported are NQ size ½ core samples crushed in their entirety to 80% passing -10 mesh, with one 500 g subsample split and analysed for gold by PhotonAssay. The surface samples reported were either field grab and channel samples that were bagged and transported to Paragon Geochemical in Surrey, BC. The entire sample was crushed in their entirety to 80% passing -10 mesh, with one 500 g subsample split and analysed for gold by PhotonAssay.

About Canadian Gold Corp.

Canadian Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company whose objective is to expand the high-grade gold resource at the past producing Tartan Mine, located in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The historic Tartan Mine currently has a 2017 indicated mineral resource estimate of 240,000 oz gold (1,180,000 tonnes at 6.32 g/t gold) and an inferred estimate of 37,000 oz gold (240,000 tonnes at 4.89 g/t gold). (Tartan Lake Project Technical Report, Manitoba, Canada, April 2017 authored by Mining Plus Canada Consulting Ltd.). The Company also holds a 100% interest in greenfields exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec adjacent to some of Canada's largest gold mines and development projects, specifically, the Canadian Malartic Mine (QC), the Hemlo Mine (ON) and Hammond Reef Project (ON). McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) holds a 5.6% interest in Canadian Gold, and Robert McEwen, the founder and former CEO of Goldcorp, and Chairman and CEO of McEwen Inc., holds a 32.5% interest in Canadian Gold.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of the Company contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Canadian Gold's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Figure 1. Tartan Mine plan map illustrating the location of the Main and South Zones

Figure 2. Tartan Mine - Main Zone Longitudinal Section

Figure 3. Tartan Mine - South Zone Longitudinal Section

Figure 4. Tartan West property illustrating location of grab and channel sample assay highlights

SOURCE: Canadian Gold Corp.