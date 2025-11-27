Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G0) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all proposed resolutions at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 26, 2025 were duly passed by an overwhelming majority of voted shareholders. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the meeting are set out below:

MOTIONS NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD / ABSTAIN NON VOTE FOR AGAINST WITHHELD / ABSTAIN Number of Directors 22,586,979 19,374 0 0 99.91% 0.09% 0.00% Chris Adams 19,953,569 0 88,517 2,564,267 99.56% 0.00% 0.44% Darwin Green 19,853,444 0 188,642 2,564,267 99.06% 0.00% 0.94% Marc Legault 20,018,927 0 23,159 2,564,267 99.88% 0.00% 0.12% Gerald Riverin 19,989,407 0 52,679 2,564,267 99.74% 0.00% 0.26% Kiran Patankar 19,948,272 0 93,814 2,564,267 99.53% 0.00% 0.47% Appointment of Auditors 22,521,715 0 84,637 1 99.63% 0.00% 0.37% Approval of Amended and Restated

Equity Incentive Plan 17,862,896 2,179,190 0 2,564,267 89.13% 10.87% 0.00%

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 square kilometers of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and VMS discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

