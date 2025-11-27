The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is seeking a consultancy to conduct a feasibility study for a utility-scale solar plant in Ukraine, with applications due Dec. 23.IRENA has opened a tender searching for a consultant to conduct a feasibility study for a utility-scale solar power plant in Ukraine. The tender documents state that the solar project will have a maximum capacity of 30 MW, spread across one or more sites to be selected by the Ukrainian government in consultation with IRENA. The project is part of Decentralized Energy Systems to Accelerate the Energy Transition, an initiative ...

