Konecta, a global leader in Customer Experience (CX) transformation and digital operations has been selected as one of the initial partners to join the Kraken Business Process Outsourcing Partner Program, launched to identify trusted providers capable of delivering exceptional CX at scale. With a proven track record of running customer operations for multiple Kraken clients across several countries, Konecta shares Kraken's objective of elevating customer experiences through technology and human expertise.

For decades, utilities have struggled with fragmented systems, complex billing processes, and disconnected customer journeys. Kraken replaces this patchwork with one seamless Operating System powered by utility-grade AI, that connects every touchpoint from smart meters management, to billing, sales and customer support, while driving customer experience and innovation.

Committing to the Universal Agent Model

An important component of Kraken's success is its Universal Agent operating model, a proven approach that replaces traditional, siloed support models with empowered, multi-skilled teams for increased customer satisfaction at lower cost.

Over the past two years, Konecta has successfully integrated Kraken's Universal Agent model into its operations, demonstrating its ability to adapt complex, high-scale ecosystems and deliver measurable impact across energy markets.

With shared geographies and global growth ambitions, Konecta and Kraken are strategically aligned to scale this model across markets, ensuring consistent excellence in customer experience wherever the Kraken platform expands.

A partnership accelerating the digital transformation of Utilities

Konecta is part of Kraken's BPO Partner Program (KBPP), a trusted network of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) partners that are carefully selected based on their ability to meet Kraken's assessment criteria, their track record of delivery, and their readiness to deliver exceptional customer service outcomes for Kraken clients.

Kraken is contracted to serve over 70 million customer accounts worldwide. This new partnership with Konecta marks a major step in expanding that reach, enabling Kraken's clients to serve more customers, faster, without compromising on customer experience.

Konecta delivers large-scale customer service operations for leading utilities, notably from its Delivery Network in Casablanca (Morocco) and Durban (South Africa). These centers play a key role in supporting Kraken clients across Europe, providing multilingual, high-quality service as the platform expands globally.

Leveraging its deep utilities experience (representing 12% of its €2 billion global revenue), Konecta provides scalable, multilingual CX solutions across every touchpoint.

Nourdine Bihmane, CEO of Konecta said: "As utilities undergo one of the most significant transformations in their history, and with Kraken leading the way, this partnership allows us to elevate our deep industry expertise even further. By combining AI-powered tools, agile operations, and data-led decision-making, we are setting a new benchmark for customer experience. This fully aligns with Konecta's Katalyst 2028 strategic plan for AI powered CX and hybrid solutions blending human expertise with AI innovation."

Anja Langer Jacquin, Head of Kraken Experience and Executive General Manager at Kraken, said on stage at Konecta's global summit in Madrid"We're incredibly excited to launch the Kraken BPO Partner Program, a new chapter in our mission to enable world-class customer experiences and accelerate the energy transition for utilities. Partners like Konecta will play a key role in helping us scale with excellence and impact."

About Konecta

Konecta is a leading innovative global service provider in customer management business process and digital outsourcing, with 120,000 passionate employees working in 30 languages across 4 continents and 26 countries. Focusing on the unique needs and opportunities of each industry, Konecta offers a full range of end-to-end customer management solutions including acquisition, retention, customer service, technical support, and collection all based on a sustainable business model. These services are built on a portfolio of world-class expertise covering customer experience and process management, digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies. Headquartered in Madrid, Konecta delivers global revenues of €2 billion with more than 500 clients, covering some of the biggest names in telecoms, energy, banking, mobility, retail, and e-commerce.

About Kraken

Kraken is the most-loved operating system for energy. Powered by Utility-Grade AI and deep industry expertise, we help utilities modernize operations, lower cost-to-serve, and accelerate the energy transition.

Trusted by leading energy companies like EDF Energy, E.ON Next, Octopus Energy, Origin, Plenitude, National Grid and Tokyo Gas, Kraken consistently delivers measurable results, including up to 40% greater efficiency and 3× improved customer satisfaction.

Our operating system delivers better outcomes: from generation, through distribution, to supply unifying data, AI and automation in one platform. Kraken supports 70+ million accounts worldwide, from households and businesses, to large industrial customers, enabling utilities to innovate faster, integrate seamlessly, and migrate with confidence. With an unparalleled record for speedy, seamless transitions, we're helping the world's leading utilities power the possible.

Headquartered in London with regional centers in New York, Paris, Tokyo and Melbourne, our mission is to make a big, green dent in the universe.

