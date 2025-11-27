Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.11.2025
27.11.2025 11:00 Uhr
Lea Bank AB Appoints Henrik Betsgren as Chief Financial Officer

Lea Bank AB has appointed Henrik Betsgren as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective no later than 1 February 2026.
Betsgren brings extensive experience from senior financial leadership roles in banking, financial services and corporate finance. He previously served as CFO at Eika Kredittbank AS, a Norwegian consumer finance bank, for ten years, where he was responsible for financial strategy, liquidity, and funding management. He has also held a CFO role in a Norwegian investment bank and several positions at Norsk Hydro ASA.

Betsgren holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics from Lund University.
He is a Swedish resident living in Gothenburg Municipality and will be based at Lea Bank AB's headquarters in Gothenburg.



"We are pleased to welcome Henrik Betsgren to Lea Bank. His extensive experience as CFO within banking and financial services will be a valuable asset, and I am confident that he will contribute significantly to our strategic journey ahead."
- Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO Lea Bank AB

"I am excited to join Lea Bank and contribute to its continued growth. Being part of developing a bank with its headquarters in Gothenburg is a rare opportunity, and I look forward to creating long-term value for shareholders."
- Henrik Betsgren



Oddbjørn Berentsen | Verkställande direktör/CEO
+47 924 666 88 | ob@leabank.se

This information is information that Lea Bank AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-27 11:01 CET.

