Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Lea Bank AB: Lea Bank AB (publ) reports Q4 profit before tax of SEK 44 million

Lea Bank AB reported a profit before tax of SEK 44.0million for Q4 2025, compared to SEK 41.5 for Q3 2025. Gross loans amounted to SEK 9.336 million, an increase of SEK 270 million in the quarter. Equity at the end of the quarter was SEK 1.400 million.
The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 0.72 per share to the Annual General Meeting in 2026.

? Highlights of Q4 2025:
•?Profit before tax SEK 44.0 million (after tax SEK 32.4 million)
• Net interest income of SEK 165.6 million
• Gross loan portfolio of SEK 9.34 billion
•?Cost-income ratio (C/I) of 29.5%
•?Book equity per share of SEK 13.6

Lea Bank will present the results today at 10:00 AM. The presentation will be held through a webcast with CEO Oddbjørn Berentsen, CFO Gard Haugen and Chief Credit Risk Officer Christian Svendsen.
To participate in the webcast, please use the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/live/-I9VbgcJCrw

Financial reports can be found at our web page: leabank.se
Please note that the publication date for the annual report 2025 has been changed to 19 February 2026
Contact information:
Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO
Tel: +46 8 509 285 00
Email:?ir@leabank.se
?
Gard Haugen, CFO
Tel: +46 8?509?285 00
Email:?ir@leabank.se
?
?
Lea Bank AB is listed at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB, +46 7?044 010 98,?ca@tapperpartners.se

This information is information that Lea Bank AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-12 07:33 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
