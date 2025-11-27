Langsdom to Showcase Its Latest AirWave Max Open Ear Sports Headphones at Upcoming International Events

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2025 / Langsdom , an international sports-audio brand with over 20 years of engineering experience and partnerships with more than 200 global endurance events, announced its participation in TRE, the SATX Marathon Expo, and CES 2026. The brand will highlight its new AirWave Max open-ear sports headphones, further strengthening its footprint in the global running and technology markets.

Athlete wearing Langsdom headphones in motion

From December 2025 to early 2026, Langsdom will exhibit at TRE (Dec 2-4), the SATX Marathon Expo (Dec 5-6), and the CES Technology Show (Jan 6-9, 2026). These three exhibitions-each representing professional running retailers, marathon participants, and global consumer technology audiences-provide Langsdom with a comprehensive platform to demonstrate its approach to sports-focused audio solutions. By appearing at all three consecutive events, Langsdom aims to present its long-standing commitment to comfort, safety, and stable performance for athletes across various running and training contexts. Langsdom welcomes attendees, partners, and athletes to visit its booths and connect with the team throughout the exhibitions.

Langsdom at the SATX Marathon Expo booth

At these exhibitions, Langsdom will highlight its newest open-ear sports headphones, AirWave Max . The product features Langsdom's in-house developed Conch Acoustic Production Technology, delivering a broader soundstage and enhanced audio performance. AirWave Max provides up to 17 hours of battery life and an IP67 waterproof rating, making it suitable for high-intensity training and outdoor environments. Through the Langsdom App, users can not only monitor battery status and customize EQ settings, but also access an integrated AI assistant that helps tailor audio to running cadence and environmental conditions, delivering a more intelligent listening experience.

AirWave Max features an enhanced open-ear acoustic structure designed to deliver a wider soundstage for sports use.

For two decades, Langsdom has focused on developing audio innovations that support real sports conditions. The brand's founder, Mr. Choi, an endurance-running enthusiast, strongly believes that music enhances rhythm and concentration during training-an idea that continues to drive Langsdom's product development philosophy. Over the years, the company has refined various open-style and secure-fit designs to improve wearing stability, situational awareness, and comfort across running, cycling, and long-duration activities. Today, Langsdom products are widely used by athletes of different ages and fitness levels.

As global interest in running, marathons, and outdoor sports continues to rise, Langsdom is strengthening its presence at international expos and major athletic events. By engaging with global runners and sports communities, the brand aims to make its technology more accessible to diverse users seeking lightweight, stable, and motivating audio solutions for long-distance training and everyday fitness.

Langsdom strives to deliver sound that encourages movement, fusing cutting-edge audio technology with modern, diverse design to provide a safe and effortless experience for every individual. By the year 2035, the brand aims to inspire half a billion people worldwide to adopt consistent fitness habits and embrace a healthier, more fulfilling life.

About Langsdom

Langsdom is an international sports-audio brand dedicated to developing professional sound solutions for a range of sports environments. With 20 years of audio engineering experience, Langsdom focuses on creating lightweight, stable, and safe listening experiences for runners and outdoor athletes.

About TRE

TRE is one of North America's most influential run-specialty trade shows, bringing together brands, retailers, coaches, and industry leaders.

About SATX

SATX is a major regional running event hosted annually in San Antonio, attracting thousands of runners and fitness communities.

About CES

CES is the world's largest consumer electronics exhibition, showcasing next-generation technologies and global innovations.

Media Contact

Organization: Langsdom

Contact Person Name: Seamus Tse

Website: https://us.langsdom.com

Email: Support@langsdom.com

City: Chino Hills

State: CA

Country: United States

SOURCE: Langsdom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/langsdom-to-showcase-its-latest-airwave-max-open-ear-sports-headphones-1112601