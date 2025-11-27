Morristown, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Award-winning digital agency eDesign Interactive has recently welcomed Kevin Cale as its new Executive Director of Experience Strategy & Innovation.

In his role, Cale will lead the agency's strategic efforts to build brand experiences that are unified, data-driven, and deeply human. He will oversee the design of experience frameworks, guide the application of emerging technology for clients, and drive change in how eDesign creates value through digital ecosystems.

Bringing over 30 years of experience at the intersection of creativity and technology, Cale's background includes projects for some of the biggest global brands across the retail, healthcare, technology, and financial services sectors.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kevin to the team," said Vincent Mazza, Managing Partner at eDesign Interactive. "His background in rethinking how brands connect with people, and his leadership at scale, align perfectly with our ambition to deliver intelligently connected experiences for our clients."

Cale also expressed excitement for his new role with the agency:

"I believe every brand touchpoint should work together so the user feels understood and supported, not lost or confused," he said. "I'm excited to partner with eDesign Interactive's talented team because we share the belief that technology should serve human needs, and that the way people experience a brand matters just as much as what that brand says."

eDesign Interactive is a full-service digital agency specializing in web design, branding, video production, and high-impact digital experience development. The agency partners with brands across industries to build platforms and campaigns that combine strategy, creativity, and technology.

To learn more about eDesign Interactive and its services, please visit https://edesigninteractive.com/

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is an award-winning digital experience agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ. Founded in 2004 with a team of 50+ talented individuals fueled by passion, artistic flair, and unconventional ideas, eDesign combines creativity with strategic insight to help brands connect meaningfully with their audiences.

