The People's Government of Dazu District, Chongqing: Chongqing's Dazu District in Southwest China to Host Young Scholars for Innovative Grotto Conservation

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 international academic exchange activity for young grotto researchers, part of the Asian Alliance for Cultural Heritage Conservation's Youth Ambassador Program, is set to kick off on November 29 in Dazu District, home to the world heritage site of the Dazu Rock Carvings in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Over 100 young scholars from more than a dozen countries, including China, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, India, and the United Kingdom, will converge to conduct in-depth exchanges on innovative approaches to the protection and inheritance of grotto temples, jointly exploring cutting-edge concepts and practical solutions for cultural heritage preservation.

Included in the outcome list of the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting, the event is guided by the Asian Alliance for Cultural Heritage Conservation and the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism Development, and co-hosted by the China Academy of Cultural Heritage, the People's Government of Dazu District, Chongqing, and the Academy of Dazu Rock Carvings.

Centered around protection, inheritance, innovation and symbiosis, the event focuses on academic exchange and methodological innovation, cultural inheritance and regional collaboration, and youth action with a global perspective. Participating young scholars will engage in interdisciplinary dialogues on key topics such as the international communication of Bashu grotto culture and the application of digital technologies in grotto conservation.

In the field of grotto temple protection, digital technologies are driving a shift from traditional experience-based practices to scientific and precise conservation. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Dazu Rock Carvings has pioneered a series of cutting-edge explorations in digital preservation.

The site has established millimeter-level precision digital archives and a permanent 3D database for over 10,000 statues. It has implemented an all-round intelligent monitoring system for 24/7 guardianship, and adopted virtual restoration technologies to accurately assess the condition of the carvings through digital means. Additionally, the online tour of Dazu Rock Carvings metaverse project replicates physical landscapes in the digital realm via digital twin technology, offering immersive experiences to global audiences.

This international academic exchange aims to build a high-end dialogue platform for young Asian scholars and inject youthful vitality into the cause of grotto temple conservation.

Moving forward, the Asian Alliance for Cultural Heritage Conservation Youth Ambassador Program will continue to promote international exchanges and cooperation, nurture young talents in cultural heritage protection, and provide sustained impetus for Asian cultural heritage preservation.

