Search interest in AI-enabled creative tools has grown sharply in recent years. Data from Exploding Topics shows that "AI vocal remover" searches increased by 9,800% over the past five years, while "AI interior design" searches expanded more than 99 times in the same period.

As AI tools become more common across content creation, design, and production workflows, businesses continue to rely on creative agencies for strategic direction, brand interpretation, and quality control.

The agencies recognized by DesignRush for November 2025 reflect this market need, standing out for their work across branding, design, digital content, and multi-platform creative execution.

The top creative agencies for November 2025 are:

1. Simply Thrilled

Location: London, UK

Industries: Advertising / Marketing, Media & Entertainment, Corporate Branding

Website: simply-thrilled.com

2. Stoke Design Co

Location: Ballarat Central, Australia

Industries: Small Businesses, Startups, Professional Services, E-commerce

Website: stokedesign.co

3. Clay Verse Media

Location: Georgia, USA

Industries: Small Businesses, Real Estate, Health & Wellness, Professional Services

Website: clayversemedia.com

4. Spirit Media

Location: Portland, Oregon, USA

Industries: Technology / Security, Non-profit / Public Sector, Corporate / Enterprise

Website: spiritmedia.com

5. Built By Web

Location: Boulder, Colorado, USA

Industries: Web / SaaS Startups, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Professional Services

Website: builtbyweb.com

6. Off-The-Record

Location: Miramar, Florida, USA

Industries: Arts & Culture, Automotive, Real Estate, And Food & Beverage

Website: isofftherecord.com

7. Bird Comunicação

Location: Petrópolis, Brazil

Industries: Corporate Brands, Fintech, Sustainability / Socio-Environmental

Website: birdcomunica.com.br

8. Hightech Kaunas

Location: Kaunas, Lithuania

Industries: Advanced IT, AI & Robotics, Custom Software, UX/UI Design

Website: hightechkaunas.com

9. H.E.A

Location: Singapore, Singapore

Industries: Branding, Integrated Campaigns, Digital & Social Media, Video / Events

Website: wearehea.com

10. Candid Collective

Location: West Palm Beach, Florida, USA

Industries: Local Businesses, Franchises, eCommerce, Multi-Location Brands with Video-First Marketing

Website: candidcollective.com

11. Marzo Creative

Location: Agoura Hills, California, USA

Industries: Brand Identity, Graphic Design, Digital Marketing, Social Media

Website: marzocreative.com

12. Blue Ridge Creative Marketing

Location: Leland, North Carolina, USA

Industries: Healthcare, Bar & Restaurant, Small Business Brands Through Web Design, Branding, Advertising

Website: weareblueridge.com

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

