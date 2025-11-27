New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush has announced the top creative agencies for November 2025.
Search interest in AI-enabled creative tools has grown sharply in recent years. Data from Exploding Topics shows that "AI vocal remover" searches increased by 9,800% over the past five years, while "AI interior design" searches expanded more than 99 times in the same period.
As AI tools become more common across content creation, design, and production workflows, businesses continue to rely on creative agencies for strategic direction, brand interpretation, and quality control.
The agencies recognized by DesignRush for November 2025 reflect this market need, standing out for their work across branding, design, digital content, and multi-platform creative execution.
The top creative agencies for November 2025 are:
1. Simply Thrilled
- Location: London, UK
- Industries: Advertising / Marketing, Media & Entertainment, Corporate Branding
- Website: simply-thrilled.com
2. Stoke Design Co
- Location: Ballarat Central, Australia
- Industries: Small Businesses, Startups, Professional Services, E-commerce
- Website: stokedesign.co
3. Clay Verse Media
- Location: Georgia, USA
- Industries: Small Businesses, Real Estate, Health & Wellness, Professional Services
- Website: clayversemedia.com
4. Spirit Media
- Location: Portland, Oregon, USA
- Industries: Technology / Security, Non-profit / Public Sector, Corporate / Enterprise
- Website: spiritmedia.com
5. Built By Web
- Location: Boulder, Colorado, USA
- Industries: Web / SaaS Startups, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Professional Services
- Website: builtbyweb.com
6. Off-The-Record
- Location: Miramar, Florida, USA
- Industries: Arts & Culture, Automotive, Real Estate, And Food & Beverage
- Website: isofftherecord.com
7. Bird Comunicação
- Location: Petrópolis, Brazil
- Industries: Corporate Brands, Fintech, Sustainability / Socio-Environmental
- Website: birdcomunica.com.br
8. Hightech Kaunas
- Location: Kaunas, Lithuania
- Industries: Advanced IT, AI & Robotics, Custom Software, UX/UI Design
- Website: hightechkaunas.com
9. H.E.A
- Location: Singapore, Singapore
- Industries: Branding, Integrated Campaigns, Digital & Social Media, Video / Events
- Website: wearehea.com
10. Candid Collective
- Location: West Palm Beach, Florida, USA
- Industries: Local Businesses, Franchises, eCommerce, Multi-Location Brands with Video-First Marketing
- Website: candidcollective.com
11. Marzo Creative
- Location: Agoura Hills, California, USA
- Industries: Brand Identity, Graphic Design, Digital Marketing, Social Media
- Website: marzocreative.com
12. Blue Ridge Creative Marketing
- Location: Leland, North Carolina, USA
- Industries: Healthcare, Bar & Restaurant, Small Business Brands Through Web Design, Branding, Advertising
- Website: weareblueridge.com
