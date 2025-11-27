Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.11.2025
WKN: A2QLQM | ISIN: KYG8683B1059 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q2
Frankfurt
27.11.25 | 08:59
0,086 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TAT HONG EQUIPMENT SERVICE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAT HONG EQUIPMENT SERVICE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1000,12214:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TAT HONG EQUIPMENT SERVICE
TAT HONG EQUIPMENT SERVICE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAT HONG EQUIPMENT SERVICE CO LTD0,0860,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.