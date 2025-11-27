Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Elevate Service Group Inc. (TSXV: SERV) (formerly AIM6 Ventures Inc.) ("Elevate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Q3 2025 results for ElevateDesign Ventures Inc. ("EDVI"), and for Infinity Group Construction Inc. ("Infinity") and First Choice Maintenance Inc. ("FCM"), companies that Elevate acquired on November 10, 2025 (the "Infinity-FCM Transaction") as previously announced on November 13, 2025. The Infinity-FCM Transaction was completed concurrently with the previously announced qualifying transaction ("the Qualifying Transaction"), as defined by Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange between EDVI and the Company.

Infinity and FCM ("Infinity-FCM") Combined Financial Results

Revenue of $9.2 million in Q3 2025, an increase of $2.0 million or 28% versus Q3 2024, driven by organic growth in the core facilities management business.

EBITDA of $1.1 million, an increase of $0.5 million or 84% over Q3 2024, driven by strong revenue growth. Q3 2025 EBITDA included $0.2 million for non-recurring professional fees related to the Infinity-FCM Transaction.

Free cash flow of $1.1 million, an increase of $0.1 million or 15% over Q3 2024, driven by the EBITDA growth.

Paul Bissett, CEO of Elevate, noted "We are pleased with the financial results of Infinity and FCM for Q3 2025, with strong organic growth driven by high demand for Infinity and FCM's service offerings, and attractive free cash flow conversion. With the Qualifying Transaction now complete, Elevate is well capitalized to grow organically, complete strategic acquisitions, and deliver professionalized facilities management services to a growing book of national customers. I would like to thank our board, employees, investors and other partners for their support."

EDVI Financial Results

EDVI was the vehicle established in 2024 to source and acquire Elevate's initial platform acquisition in the facilities management sector and carry out the Qualifying Transaction. EDVI's sole operations since inception consisted of start-up costs and one-time transaction expenses, including a net loss of $0.2 million in Q3 2025.

Non-IFRS Measures

There are measures included in this press release that do not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures as a means of measuring financial performance of the companies.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA also excludes foreign exchange gains and losses. A reconciliation between net income and EBITDA is included below.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by operations net of capital expenditures. The calculation of Free Cash Flow that begins with cash provided by operating activities is included below.

Capital Expenditures are defined as the purchase of property and equipment, net of proceeds received from their disposal.

Infinity-FCM Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Income





Three months ended

September 30,

$000s

2025



2024





$

' $

EBITDA

1,073



583

Less: depreciation

(98 )

(51 ) Less: interest

(69 )

(47 ) Add/(less): other income

-



(2 ) Income before incomes taxes

906



483

Less: income taxes

(230 )

(124 ) Net income

676



359



Infinity-FCM Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow with Cash Provided by Operations





Three months ended

September 30,

$000s

2025



2024





$



$

Cash provided by operations

1,067



1,081

Less: Capital Expenditures

(6 )

(159 ) Free Cash Flow

1,061



922



Financial Statements

Infinity-FCM's and EDVI's Financial Statements for September 30, 2025 will be available on sedarplus.ca

About Elevate Service Group Inc.

Elevate is a national facilities management and essential commercial services platform focused on consolidating and modernizing this fragmented sector. Through its operating companies, Elevate brings over 20 years experience as a trusted partner for national, blue-chip customers. Elevate's strategy is to integrate a portfolio of profitable operating businesses across a scalable, national platform with shared infrastructure, technology integration, and operational synergies. The result is superior customer outcomes, more comprehensive services and expanded market reach. Elevate trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "SERV".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budgets", "schedules", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information, or otherwise.

Note: All figures are in Canadian dollars unless noted.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Elevate Service Group Inc.

