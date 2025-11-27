Latest government figures record 20.7 GW deployed PV capacity at the end of October 2025, up 10.4% in a 12-month period. Surge in contracts for difference (CfD) supported connections recorded in 2025 with more large ground-mount projects in the pipeline.A flurry of utility-scale solar projects helped increase UK deployed capacity by almost 2 GW in the 12 months to the end of October 2025, including the connection of the 373 MW Cleve Hill Solar Farm in July 2025 - the largest operational UK solar farm to date. Deployment statistics from the UK government are provisional and subject to revision, ...

