Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Stakeholder Gold Corporation (TSXV: SRC) (OTC Pink: SKHRF) (WKN: A2QEP1) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed assessments for 461 mining claims located in the Heart of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. This extends claim registration for the Company's claims for an additional four years. The Company's mining claims now have new expiry dates extending from October 13, 2028 to April 13, 2036 (Figure 1).

Claim renewal represents an important component of Stakeholder's long-term exploration strategy in the White Gold District, where the Company holds a total of 930 contiguous mineral claims spanning 17 km of the proposed route for the Northern Gateway Road. With this assessment filing completed, Stakeholder now plans to undertake additional exploration work across its Ballarat claim block in 2026. One objective of further work will be to extend the validity of claim ownership for all of the Company's 930 contiguous claims through to 2036.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3082/276105_d6db7cbcd4e78981_001full.jpg

"The renewal of these 461 claims is an important step in confirming Stakeholder's land position in the White Gold District," stated Christopher Berlet, CEO of Stakeholder Gold Corp.

"Our objective is to systematically advance exploration across this highly prospective area while extending forward ownership of Stakeholder's strategically positioned 19,440 hectare contiguous claim holding, which straddles 17 km of the planned road route for the Northern Gateway Road where it traverses the geographical center of the White Gold District."

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3082/276105_d6db7cbcd4e78981_002full.jpg

Stakeholder also holds title to 10 claims covering 209 hectares (Figure 2) located within the Coffee Mining Camp (now being developed by Fuerte Metals Inc. ). Although no recent exploration work has been undertaken by Stakeholder on these claims, they are also maintained in good standing in pursuit of the Company's objective of holding a strategic and value accretive land position in the geographical center of the rapidly evolving White Gold District.

Stakeholder's Yukon claim portfolio is located in the relative center of one of Canada's most active and geologically prospective gold and copper districts, the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory. The Company is building shareholder value with disciplined, systematic exploration and sustained land tenure over an area supporting future discovery opportunities.

QP Statement

Jodie Gibson, M.Sc., P.Geo. is an independent geological consultant and the Qualified Person for the Company, as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

For further information please contact:

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276105

SOURCE: Stakeholder Gold Corp.