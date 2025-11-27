VDK Groep acquires Builtech Group from AUCTUS Capital Partners

The merger creates a pan-European provider of building technology services

The new group of companies generates about €2 billion in revenue, comprises around 150 businesses and employs 7,000 people in six countries

The goal is further growth in Europe as a technical implementation partner for decarbonization in the building sector and as a driving force for succession, digitization and innovation in the skilled trades

The European skilled trades market is being reshaped: Berlin-based Builtech Group, one of the leading service providers in technical building equipment (TBE), is becoming part of the Dutch VDK Groep, headquartered in Zwolle. The transaction remains subject, inter alia, to clearance by the European Commission. This creates a pan-European provider of building technology services. The new group of companies generates about €2 billion in revenue and employs more than 7,000 people in over 150 businesses across six countries, making it a key enabler in the European infrastructure and building sector.

The decarbonization and digitization of buildings and infrastructure systems are among Europe's largest transformation projects and open up considerable potential for specialized implementation partners. At the same time, the skilled trades are facing profound structural challenges. On the business side, digitization, skills shortages, and increasing sustainability requirements are among the key challenges. In addition, succession issues are becoming more acute for businesses, especially in Germany: Over the next few years, almost 70,000 skilled trades businesses will be facing a handover. The ability to build new skills, work in networks and collaborate more closely across the industry is therefore becoming increasingly important.

This is precisely where the merger of Builtech and VDK comes in. Both companies share the goal of making the skilled trades in Europe more digital, modern, and future-proof while preserving established local structures and brands. The merger creates a European network that combines traditional expertise with new technological strength. As a pan-European specialist for technical building equipment, the new group of companies will therefore play a significant role in the digital transformation of the skilled trades, the implementation of the energy and heating transition, and the modernization of technical infrastructure in Europe.

The Builtech Group has already established itself as a reliable succession partner in the skilled trades sector in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Sweden through successful acquisitions. Its affiliation with the VDK Groep now opens up additional scaling and growth prospects. With its strong employer brand, its own academy, and a powerful innovation department, the group is ideally positioned to reach the next stage of growth and successfully integrate further businesses.

"Our mission is to strengthen the skilled trades in Europe economically, in terms of people, and technologically. We have laid a strong foundation for this over the past few years. 'Next level skilled trades' is what drives us every day. With the VDK Groep, we have the ideal partner at our side to drive this development even faster in our core markets of Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Nordics, while giving businesses a secure future. The two groups complement each other perfectly in every respect", says Maurice Frhr. von Dalwigk, CEO of Builtech Group.

The VDK Group, which currently comprises over 100 companies in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, is expanding its presence in Central and Northern Europe with this acquisition. The Dutch company focuses on organic growth and targeted acquisitions always with the aim of preserving the established identity of the companies and strengthening them in the long term. Together with the Builtech Group, this creates an alliance that combines the best of both worlds: strong local brands, regional responsibility and the pan-European strength to implement large-scale programs and complex TBE projects across the board.

Frans van der Kolk, CEO and founder of VDK Groep, says: "This acquisition is a milestone in the development of VDK Group. Our VDK model entrepreneurship in strong local companies, supported by a professional central organization not only works in the Netherlands, but also proves to be highly applicable in other European countries. Adding Builtech Group, we are now not only the market leader in the Netherlands, but also a top three player in Germany. Our core values are the foundation for this: entrepreneurship, sustainable continuity in business operations, and job satisfaction. I therefore look forward to welcoming our new German colleagues to our family of VDK companies."

Investor AUCTUS Capital Partners also views the transaction positively: "Builtech has developed into a European growth driver at remarkable speed. The sale to VDK Groep creates the ideal structure for further expanding the model with strong regional roots and secure succession for a large number of medium-sized companies", says Dr. Daniel Meuthen, Partner at AUCTUS Capital Partners.

About Builtech

Builtech is a dynamically growing group of currently 51 leading companies and more than 2,000 employees in German-speaking countries (DACH) and Sweden. As an integrated 360° provider in the field of technical building equipment (TBE), Builtech is playing a key role in shaping the transformation of the building sector. The group brings together companies with strong regional roots under one roof, enabling significant synergy effects and knowledge transfer. Builtech ensures suitable succession, thus securing the future and further development of local companies while preserving their individual character. The group offers comprehensive solutions in the areas of electrical building automation, plumbing heating, air conditioning ventilation, and technical building envelopes. Builtech's mission is to bring skilled trade into the future and the future into skilled trade. Further information is available at: www.builtech.de

About VDK Groep

VDK Groep, founded in 2013 by CEO Frans van der Kolk, is a Dutch integrated installation and service organization. The company provides multidisciplinary solutions in the fields of electrical engineering, climate control, infrastructure technology, security technology, and Building Intelligence IT. With more than 5,000 professionals, VDK realizes and maintains complex installations for sectors such as education, healthcare, retail, housing, and government. VDK Groep consists of 107 entities in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium. The local companies are supported from regional offices in Zwolle, The Hague, and Eindhoven, with the national team based in Zwolle. The company is steadily expanding its presence in the Netherlands and Germany, with a clear long-term focus on the whole of Europe. VDK is a financially healthy Dutch company with a solid foundation and an ambitious buy-and-build strategy within the European installation sector. In 2024, the group achieved more than €1 billion revenue. Thanks to its scale, innovative strength, and broad expertise, VDK Groep is a reliable partner for innovative, sustainable, and future-oriented installation technology. Further information is available at: https://vdkgroep.com/

