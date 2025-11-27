Fourlis Holdings has exclusive long-term franchise agreements with IKEA and Holland & Barrett, and exclusive licence agreements with INTERSPORT and Foot Locker across four primary markets (Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania), with plans to extend into other markets in the region. Fourlis's Q325 results demonstrate accelerating revenue growth, with sequential (ie quarter-on-quarter) improvements in revenue growth from a combination of store expansion and market share gains. This is complemented by a higher operating profit as costs are actively managed.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...