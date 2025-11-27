White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG Subsidiary wins SEK 25m AI and Billing Contract in South Africa

Stockholm, Sweden, 2025-11-27 - White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) - A Swedish Global Tech Company - today announced that its subsidiary, Omnitell Tech, has secured a significant contract for revenue optimisation services for Local Government in South Africa, valued at SEK 25 million in the first phase over the next three months. This is the first phase of what is expected to be a multiphase, multiyear engagement with subsequent commitment after phase one to be negotiated in early 2026.

The client is the South African Local Government Association and the scope of the contract includes comprehensive revenue optimisation services based on WPTG's AI Nexus platform to drive revenue collections in Local Government.

The project will leverage advanced analytics and optimisation technologies to enhance revenue collection and operational efficiency for the municipality's services.

Nazeem Ebrahim, CEO of Omnitell Tech, stated: "This contract demonstrates our ability to deliver sophisticated revenue optimisation solutions in partnership with local expertise. This engagement allows us to combine our proprietary AI platform with deep market knowledge of Local Government to create lasting value for our client."

Ashley de Klerk, Executive Vice President of WPTG, added: "This project exemplifies our strategy of partnering with government and leveraging our technical platforms, own IP and solutions to add value to our customers. Revenue optimisation represents a significant opportunity across the continent, and this project positions us to expand our footprint in this critical vertical."

This contract marks a significant milestone in WPTG's expansion of intelligent revenue and AI services across African markets. WPTG AI platform Nexus has driven significant wins over the last year. This project is expected to roll over from 2025 to 2027 in several different phases.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 850 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.