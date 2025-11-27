San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - BitsLab, a digital-asset security organization, today announced the launch of its dual-engine AI security platform, combining BitsLab AI Scanner for developers and BitsLab Safe for end users, alongside a new Agentic Security Stack built to safeguard the next generation of autonomous, AI-driven agents. This platform is designed to address the rapidly escalating risks facing more than 560 million digital-asset users worldwide.

The newly released platform transforms BitsLab's years of security auditing expertise into production-grade AI systems. BitsLab AI Scanner integrates with developer workflows to detect vulnerabilities in real time and generate structured security reports. Meanwhile, BitsLab Safe functions as an AI firewall between everyday users and digital-asset applications, blocking malicious sites, detecting social-engineering scams, and issuing risk alerts before users authorize actions or sign transactions.

A core component of the launch is BitsLab's proprietary AI security dataset. Drawing from years of audits, incident reports, and attack patterns, BitsLab has curated more than 18,000 internally labeled samples, 25,000 normalized public samples, and 167,000+ synthetic but auditor-verified samples generated through LLMs. These datasets span multiple programming environments and attack surfaces-from low-level implementation flaws to economic exploits and automated-system abuse. BitsLab has used this corpus to train a domain-specific AI model that powers both its developer and user-facing security engines.

To support the emerging Agentic Economy, BitsLab is also introducing its Agentic Security Stack. As autonomous agents-such as trading bots, automated optimizers, digital assistants, and cross-system automation tools-begin executing irreversible user actions, most existing security tools fail to inspect their decision logic at a deeper level. BitsLab's stack includes the BitsLab Agent Scanner to analyze agent code, prompts, and behavioral logic; a growing repository of structured agent-threat labels; real-time anomaly detection; and BASP (BitsLab Agentic Security Protocol), a dynamic policy layer that determines whether an autonomous agent is authorized to execute specific actions.

Today's announcement builds on BitsLab's strong track record in security solutions. Originally established as a professional auditing company for digital-asset systems and advanced application architectures, BitsLab has audited more than 500 projects, reviewed over 1,000,000 lines of code, protected over 2 million end users, and helped secure more than $8 billion worth of digital assets. The company recorded 237% revenue growth in FY 2023-24 and remains profitable.

BitsLab's AI technology has also proven itself in real-world competitive environments. On a leading global security-testing platform, BitsLab AI Scanner climbed from outside the Top 1,200 to Top 27 worldwide in just 30 days, identifying dozens of high-severity vulnerabilities-demonstrating that the platform is battle-tested rather than experimental.

By combining human-expert auditing, a domain-specific AI model, BitsLab AI Scanner, BitsLab Safe, and the Agentic Security Stack into a unified platform, BitsLab aims to position itself as the AI security foundation for the digital-asset era-protecting both today's users and the rapidly emerging ecosystem of autonomous agents.

About BitsLab

BitsLab is an AI-driven security company focused on digital asset protection. It delivers an integrated solution of "audit services + AI security engine + security tools" for emerging Web3 ecosystems, helping developers and end users build, trade, and interact on-chain with greater safety.

Within its security framework, BitsLab combines BitsLab AI Scanner and BitsLab Safe to form a complete AI-powered protection system. BitsLab Safe, an AI-based Web3 security product, provides enterprise-grade defense by simulating transactions in real time, detecting scams and malicious contracts, and securing x402 payments and AI Agent operations through BitsLab's agentic security stack. BitsLab AI Scanner, built on a vulnerability and threat intelligence engine, performs intelligent auditing and risk detection to improve efficiency and reduce false positives.

BitsLab operates three sub-brands-MoveBit, ScaleBit, and TonBit-serving emerging ecosystems in Web3. The team offers professional audits and vulnerability research to keep core infrastructure secure during rapid iteration. Its researchers have won multiple international CTF awards and discovered critical vulnerabilities in many major ecosystems, driving meaningful improvements in industry-wide security.

