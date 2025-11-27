Hot Chili Limited: Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The Directors of Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX:HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") advises that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held today, all resolutions were passed on a poll.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of both the poll and valid proxy votes received, are shown on the following page.
Authorised for release by the Company Secretary
Hot Chili Limited Annual General Meeting
Thursday, 27 November 2025
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close)
Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable)
Resolution
Result
Resolution
Resolution
Type
For
Against
Proxy's
Discretion
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried /
Not Carried
1 Adoption of Remuneration Report
Ordinary
44,571,611
1,316,948
2,764,422
833,104
47,807,221
1,316,948
833,104
Carried
91.61 %
2.71 %
5.68 %
97.32 %
2.68 %
2 Election of Director - Mr Stuart Mathews
Ordinary
47,531,730
700,914
2,803,822
860,316
50,806,740
700,914
860,316
Carried
93.13 %
1.38 %
5.49 %
98.64 %
1.36 %
3 Election of Director - Mrs Fiona Van Maanen
Ordinary
47,512,730
724,414
2,799,322
860,316
50,783,240
724,414
860,316
Carried
93.10 %
1.42 %
5.48 %
98.59 %
1.41 %
4 Re-election of Director - Mr Christian Easterday
Ordinary
44,445,121
3,819,473
2,800,831
831,357
47,717,140
3,819,473
831,357
Carried
87.04 %
7.48 %
5.48 %
92.59 %
7.41 %
5 Re-election of Director -Mr Roberto de Andraca Adriasola
Ordinary
45,357,217
88.83%
2,862,580
5.61%
2,837,628
5.56%
839,357
48,666,033
94.44%
2,862,580
5.56%
839,357
Carried
6 Re-election of Director - Mr Mark Jamieson
Ordinary
43,799,634
4,458,969
2,798,822
839,357
47,069,644
4,458,969
839,357
Carried
85.78 %
8.74 %
5.48 %
91.35 %
8.65 %
7 Approval of Auditor
Ordinary
47,340,931
924,171
2,798,822
832,858
50,610,941
924,171
832,858
Carried
92.71 %
1.81 %
5.48 %
98.21 %
1.79 %
8 Approval of issue of Shares to Mr Stuart Mathews, Non-Executive Chair
Ordinary
41,109,995
84.62%
4,620,302
9.52%
2,845,880
5.86%
909,908
44,427,063
90.58%
4,620,302
9.42%
909,908
Carried
9 Grant of Service Rights to Mrs Fiona Van Maanen, a Non-Executive Director, under the Employee Incentive Plan
Ordinary
43,365,323
89.37%
2,309,762
4.77%
2,842,188
5.86%
968,812
46,678,699
95.29%
2,309,762
4.71%
968,812
Carried
10 Grant of Service Rights to Mr Stuart Mathews, Non-Executive Chair, under the Employee Incentive Plan
Ordinary
43,358,144
89.36%
2,326,922
4.80%
2,832,207
5.84%
968,812
46,661,539
95.25%
2,326,922
4.75%
968,812
Carried
11 Grant of STI and LTI Performance Rights to Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director, under the Employee Incentive Plan
Ordinary
42,037,490
85.15%
4,499,067
9.12%
2,829,399
5.73%
120,129
45,338,077
90.97%
4,499,067
9.03%
120,129
Carried
12 Re-approval of Employee Incentive Plan and issue of Equity Securities under Employee Incentive Plan
Ordinary
40,793,291
84.85%
4,485,608
9.33%
2,798,822
5.82%
926,145
44,063,301
90.76%
4,485,608
9.24%
926,145
Carried
13 Approval of Additional Placement Facility
Special
42,450,120
5,659,580
2,767,922
1,019,160
45,689,230
5,659,580
1,019,160
Carried
83.43 %
11.13 %
5.44 %
88.98 %
11.02 %
*
Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
