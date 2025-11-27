Humilis Investment Strategies Announces Strategic Partnership as a Model Provider Within RBC Dominion Securities' Premier SMA Platform

Milestone partnership validates Humilis' long-term equity approach and expands reach to Canada's high-net-worth investors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2025 / Humilis Investment Strategies (HiS) today announced its second significant milestone: a strategic partnership with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (RBC DS) as a model provider for its Separately Managed Accounts (SMA) platform. This collaboration underscores Humilis' growing reputation for delivering consistent, process-driven investment performance and marks a strategic expansion of its Canadian distribution network. Humilis will bring its high-conviction global portfolios to RBC DS advisors and their discerning clients.

"Engaging with RBC DS, an institution synonymous with leadership, stability, and advisor excellence, marks an exciting next step in our expansion," said Brian Belski, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Humilis Investment Strategies. "Our team has deep respect for RBC DS' commitment to putting clients first, and we are incredibly honoured that they have chosen us to be part of their excellent and professional investment platform. This is a tremendous milestone for Humilis and further reflects our long-standing dedication to Canadian investors."

The collaboration significantly enhances Humilis' distribution capabilities and positions the firm for accelerated growth in Canada, leveraging RBC's operational expertise to scale efficiently. Humilis expects to onboard RBC DS advisors in Q1 2026 and anticipates further platform expansions in Canada and the U.S. throughout the year.

SOURCE: Humilis Investment Strategies

