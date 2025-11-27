The "Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics Q3 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global BNPL payment market is expected to grow by 13.7% on annual basis to reach US$560.1 billion in 2025. Global BNPL market experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 21.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 492.8 billion to approximately USD 911.8 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the regional and country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Key Insights

The global BNPL market is evolving with significant regional differences in adoption patterns. In developing regions like Africa and Southeast Asia, BNPL serves as a financial inclusion tool, while in mature markets like North America and Europe, it offers convenience and budgeting flexibility. Consolidation is reshaping the competitive landscape, particularly in regulated markets with rising operational costs.

Technological advancements in AI-driven credit management and personalization enable providers to optimize risk while enhancing the user experience. However, compliance with diverse regulatory frameworks will be critical to sustaining growth across multiple regions. Over the next few years, BNPL will solidify its role as a core payment method globally, expanding across both retail and essential service sectors.

Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Developments

The global BNPL market continues to grow, driven by evolving consumer expectations for flexible payment solutions and increasing integration across digital platforms. Major providers such as Klarna, Afterpay, PayPal, and Affirm are expanding their footprints, while region-specific players like Tamara (Middle East), MercadoPago (Latin America), and Kredivo (Southeast Asia) focus on localized offerings. In 2024, regulatory changes across multiple regions, technological advancements, and key partnerships have significantly reshaped the BNPL landscape. Global competition intensifies, with providers investing in personalized services, AI-driven credit assessments, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives to sustain growth.

Current State of the BNPL Market

Strong Integration with Digital Ecosystems: BNPL services are increasingly embedded in global e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Alibaba, and Shopify. Providers are also expanding into super apps (e.g., Grab, Gojek, and Careem), offering consumers access to installment options across transportation, food delivery, and entertainment services.

Diverse Consumer Behavior Across Regions: In developed markets like the US and Europe, consumers seek BNPL for high-value purchases, particularly electronics and home appliances. Meanwhile, in emerging markets like Southeast Asia and Africa, BNPL adoption is driven by financial inclusion needs, with providers offering low-cost installment plans for essential goods and services.

Focus on ESG Initiatives: Several providers align their strategies with ESG priorities by introducing "green BNPL" options. These initiatives incentivize eco-friendly purchases with lower interest rates or flexible repayment terms.

Key Players and New Entrants

Key Players: Major players like Klarna, Afterpay (Block), Affirm, and PayPal (Pay Later) dominate the market, leveraging partnerships with global e-commerce platforms to maintain their leadership positions.

New Entrants: Regional players such as Tabby (Middle East), ZestMoney (India), and Alma (France) are scaling their services internationally through partnerships and funding rounds. Emerging fintech startups in Latin America and Africa are entering the market with highly localized offerings tailored to underbanked populations.

Scope

Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry. Below is a summary of key market segments offered at country level.

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in through 58 tables and 75 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.

BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now Other Income

Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs Statistics

Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

BNPL by Purpose

Convenience Short Term Loans

Credit Long Term Loans

BNPL by Business Model

Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

Three-Party BNPL Offering

BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis

Standalone

Banks Payment Service Providers

Marketplaces

BNPL Analysis by Channel

Online Channel

POS Channel

Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale

Monthly Expense Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

