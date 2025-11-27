Anzeige
27.11.2025
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Block Listing - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 27 November 2025

Name of applicant:

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Name of scheme:

N/A

Period of return:

From:

27 May 2025

To:

26 November 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

4,281,470 ordinary shares of 1 penny each

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):

3,190,000 ordinary shares of 1 penny each

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1,091,470 ordinary shares of 1 penny each

Name of contact:

Ruth Wright

JTC (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 203 893 1011

The Company's LEI is: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75


