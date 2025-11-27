Switzerland is implementing a new winter electricity bonus for solar installations larger than 100 kW that generate over 500 kWh/kW of electricity in the winter half-year from October 1 to March 31. The country's Federal Council has also raised the target for electricity generated by photovoltaics to 18.7 TWh by 2030.The Federal Council of Switzerland is introducing a winter electricity bonus for photovoltaic installations that enter operation from Jan. 1, 2026, onwards. The mechanism will apply to photovoltaic systems of 100 kW or more. An explanatory report on the revision explains the bonus ...

