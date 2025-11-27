Where Art, Architecture, and Automotive Excellence Converge

Pagani is proud to share its latest venture into the world of luxury living-the Pagani Penthouse Project. This collaboration between Pagani, Pagani Arte, and Pagani Residences brings an unprecedented blend of Italian artistry, architectural innovation, and automotive excellence to Miami's North Bay Village. This exclusive development features two one-of-a-kind penthouses that set a new benchmark for luxury and design. The residences' prices start at 26,5 M$ and 25 M$

The Pagani Penthouse Project

Crowning the top floors of the Pagani Residences building, the two duplex penthouses offer an extraordinary living experience unlike any other. Penthouse 01 spans 12,200 square feet (7,000 interior, 5,200 exterior) and is priced at 26,5 M$, while Penthouse 02 covers 10,700 square feet (6,100 interior, 4,600 exterior) and is priced at 25 M$.

Each penthouse will be personally curated by Horacio Pagani and the Pagani Arte team, featuring luxurious finishes and materials that reflect the brand's signature commitment to craftsmanship. Pagani Arte will be able to design every interior element with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that these spaces embody the perfect balance of elegance and innovation.

From the light oak parquet flooring with custom metal inlays to the sculptural travertine staircases with oak and lacquered metal accents, the interiors reflect a blend of art and architecture. State-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances complement the bespoke kitchen designs, which are crafted in Carrara or Portoro marble. The bathrooms features Pagani's "1000 Lines" pattern in honed travertine and Gessi Cesello fixtures, creating a spa-like environment.

The Pagani Penthouse Project represents the pinnacle of bespoke luxury, offering buyers the rare opportunity to fully personalize every detail of their residence, from flooring to lighting. Whether choosing custom marble finishes or bespoke cabinetry, the penthouses can be transformed to reflect each owner's unique tastes.

To ensure every residence is a true reflection of its owner, each penthouse buyer will embark on a journey to Modena, where they will meet Horacio Pagani and the Pagani Arte team to personally design their dream home. During this experience, buyers will visit the Pagani Atelier, collaborate on interior design details, and witness firsthand the process that goes into creating the brand's legendary hypercars. This immersive journey not only offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Pagani lifestyle, but it also strengthens the bond between Pagani Automobili and its clients.

Each penthouse buyer will have the option to acquire a Pagani Utopia Roadster Miami Edition. This limited-edition hypercar, designed exclusively for the Pagani Penthouse Project, captures the vibrant energy of Miami with a blue finish that reflects the city's breathtaking sea and sky. The Utopia Roadster Miami Edition is crafted to meet the buyer's exact specifications, whether it's the choice of interior materials or the color of the stitching.

The exclusive Utopia Roadster is available as a separate purchase and can be fully customized by the buyer. With the Pagani Design team in Modena, buyers will engage in a collaboration to ensure their Utopia Roadster mirrors their own unique style. As part of this offer, buyers will also be invited to experience the car firsthand at the Pagani headquarters in Modena.

The penthouses at the Pagani Residences are designed to provide the ultimate in comfort and luxury. Residents enjoy access to exclusive amenities and can experience signature elements such as Pagani's iconic ellipses, which are incorporated throughout the building's design, including in the parking pedestal and façade. The elliptical design represents the harmonious integration of Art and Science, two fundamental values that underpin every Pagani creation. It is a symbol of endless possibilities, an eternal shape with no beginning or end, much like the journey of creativity and passion that defines Pagani. As an additional luxury feature, buyers can also opt for a private garage space within the building.

"The Penthouse Project is the embodiment of our philosophy-where each creation is not just a home, but a work of art," said Horacio Pagani, Founder and CEO of Pagani Automobili. "Just as with our hypercars, the true value lies in the experience of collaboration, where we work closely with our clients to bring their vision to life. The Penthouses are more than just living spaces-they are canvases for personal expression and symbols of refined luxury, crafted with the same passion and attention to detail as our cars.

Located in the heart of Miami's North Bay Village, with stunning views of Biscayne Bay, the Pagani Penthouse Project offers a glimpse into the future of luxury living. Pagani Residences is just the beginning, with the potential for expansion into other locations around the world, bringing the Pagani lifestyle to new corners of the globe.

